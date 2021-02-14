From the Managing Editor: Community journalism is essential — and how you can help

I was in Waupaca recently on business and while there, I stopped at the local Kwik Trip to refuel and try my luck by picking up an out-of-town lottery ticket (I didn’t have the winning numbers, you probably figured out).

While I was at the checkout counter, I spied the newspaper rack with the local Waupaca newspaper prominently placed on top, as it should. I picked up a copy of the Waupaca County Post and added it to my purchases.

This is a habit I so often do when out of town. Having worked my entire professional career in community journalism, it’s always interesting to me to see how the papers — big and small — cover their communities. Sure, there are a lot of similarities with the papers town to town, but once in a while there is an idea or interesting article that resonates and gives me inspiration or ideas to bring back home to my job.

It’s an interesting time in the newspaper industry. Technology is constantly evolving and bringing a lot of changes in how we bring the news to you. And there is a plethora of choices for where people can get their news. But, that said, few for local news.

