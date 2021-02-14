From the Managing Editor: Community journalism is essential — and how you can help

I was in Waupaca recently on business and while there, I stopped at the local Kwik Trip to refuel and try my luck by picking up an out-of-town lottery ticket (I didn’t have the winning numbers, you probably figured out).
While I was at the checkout counter, I spied the newspaper rack with the local Waupaca newspaper prominently placed on top, as it should. I picked up a copy of the Waupaca County Post and added it to my purchases.
This is a habit I so often do when out of town. Having worked my entire professional career in community journalism, it’s always interesting to me to see how the papers — big and small — cover their communities. Sure, there are a lot of similarities with the papers town to town, but once in a while there is an idea or interesting article that resonates and gives me inspiration or ideas to bring back home to my job.
It’s an interesting time in the newspaper industry. Technology is constantly evolving and bringing a lot of changes in how we bring the news to you. And there is a plethora of choices for where people can get their news. But, that said, few for local news.
That’s where we come into play. For 127 years the Kenosha News has been Kenosha County’s trusted source to provide the news that’s important to the community. And not selected segments, but a wide array of information: from reports on local government; community happenings; letters to the editor; local high school, college and community sports; features on your neighbors; and the best presentation of local entertainment news. No other outlet gives you all that.
And we’re here for you night and day, seven days a week, making sure we can respond to what’s happening.
But we can’t do our job without the help of you, the reader. Your subscriptions and memberships make all our work possible. With the Super Bowl just behind us, a teamwork analogy is appropriate. Our subscribers play an integral role in the mission of supporting local journalism.
Keeping that mission going is essential and here’s a way you can help. Spread the word that there is now an Editor’s Special digital subscription membership available — $26 for 12 months. Broken down to just $2.16 per month, that equates to what many of us spend each day on a cup of coffee.
And getting the paper sent to your devices digitally means you never have to miss the news wherever you may find yourself. Even in Waupaca perhaps.
Thanks, as always, for your support of the Kenosha News. And please, reach out to me with your questions, comments and suggestions.
Pete Wicklund is the managing editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at pwicklund@kenoshanews.com.
