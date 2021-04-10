From the Managing Editor: The benefits and expediency of a digital subscription

Like many of our readers, I am one of those people who enjoy the tactile experience of a newspaper. One of the simple pleasures in life for me is to unfold the newspaper on the kitchen table and start perusing through the pages with my coffee close at hand.
The printed paper has been part of my life as long as I can remember, more than half a century. I grew up in a house where the Chicago Daily News and later the Chicago Tribune and Arlington Heights, Ill., Daily Herald arrived daily at the doorstep. On Thursdays, the weekly Pioneer Press newspaper arrived, providing hyperlocal news and information.
In college, it was the Kansas City Times that arrived on my porch in the morning and the Kansas City Star in the afternoon. At the advice of one of my professors, I took advantage of a student subscription offer to the Christian Science Monitor and expanded my knowledge of world affairs.
There is something about settling into my favorite chair and “enjoying a good read,” as a former boss once said.
But for people of my daughter’s generation, it is a different way they prefer to get their information — fast and compact — through their phones. Indeed, for all the nostalgia of my old flip phone and how much I enjoyed its compactness, it is obvious how integral the modern smart phone has become to most of our lives.
It has become very apparent to us in the newspaper profession that the format in which our business will grow is digital. That is why publications are opting against investments in high-priced printing equipment. As our older print readers pass on, their numbers are not being readily replaced; so we need to provide the means for how many in the current generation and those in the future generations want the delivery of their news.
Even some of us legacy print readers are coming to appreciate the delivery of digital products.
My wife, who for many years claimed she would never own a smart phone, now begins each day scrolling her phone for her digital subscriptions to the Washington Post and the Kenosha News. Many times during the day, she will send me a digital link to a news report or commentary.
And while I am not as diligent in my habits of using my phone for news, I do find myself more and more clicking on a headline alert for a quick update.
Speaking frankly, I know that many of you — myself and our publisher included — were disappointed when the press times for the Kenosha News were moved up to accommodate our being published out of state. We believe we still put out a good print product each day and spend the better part of each afternoon making that happen. But as many of our readers already know, most of the stories in our print version have been available digitally for hours before the print paper arrives at their doorsteps.
And, while various factors dictate the finite space that our print editions have for content, our digital platforms provide more content than our print newspaper can provide, including much more regional, national and world news, entertainment news and photo galleries. And, as you will become increasingly more aware of, video presentations — including those about local happenings in Kenosha.
Our print product is not disappearing. But while we still very much value our print readers and many times during the course of the year provide additional exclusive content and special sections for them, we know digital is the wave of the future.
From time to time during the year, the Kenosha News has special digital subscription offers available. One such editor’s special is now available — $29.99 for 12 months.
The digital URL for the offer is https://go.kenoshanews.com/april29. And you can also link to it by going online to Kenosha news.com.
If you feel so inclined, give a digital subscription a whirl. Or share the offer with your friends and family members. It’s a great gift for your offspring, relative or former neighbor of yours who lives outside the community.
As always, I enjoy hearing from you about the job were doing — whether you think it’s good and bad — and your suggestions and story ideas. You can reach me by email at pwicklund@kenoshanews.com.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend. And thanks for reading and subscribing to the Kenosha News.