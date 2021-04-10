From the Managing Editor: The benefits and expediency of a digital subscription

Like many of our readers, I am one of those people who enjoy the tactile experience of a newspaper. One of the simple pleasures in life for me is to unfold the newspaper on the kitchen table and start perusing through the pages with my coffee close at hand.

The printed paper has been part of my life as long as I can remember, more than half a century. I grew up in a house where the Chicago Daily News and later the Chicago Tribune and Arlington Heights, Ill., Daily Herald arrived daily at the doorstep. On Thursdays, the weekly Pioneer Press newspaper arrived, providing hyperlocal news and information.

In college, it was the Kansas City Times that arrived on my porch in the morning and the Kansas City Star in the afternoon. At the advice of one of my professors, I took advantage of a student subscription offer to the Christian Science Monitor and expanded my knowledge of world affairs.

There is something about settling into my favorite chair and “enjoying a good read,” as a former boss once said.

But for people of my daughter’s generation, it is a different way they prefer to get their information — fast and compact — through their phones. Indeed, for all the nostalgia of my old flip phone and how much I enjoyed its compactness, it is obvious how integral the modern smart phone has become to most of our lives.