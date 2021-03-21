From the Superintendent: Lessons learned this year will help address what is to come

One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future knowing our cyclical pattern. We know when the school year will begin and end, and we know what happens before, during and after those dates.
This is not the case with COVID. Since March 2020, we have been in a constant state of reviewing, planning, rescheduling, updating and more as we work to navigate educating students during a pandemic.
Just when we think we have things figured out, a new guideline is rolled out, or new safety measures are needed. However, we have not let this prevent us from doing all that we can to keep our schools open while offering learning platforms that suit the needs of all of our students. Our staff has worked both day and night at times to make sure we are adjusting where needed to keep everyone safe, prevent spread in our community, and successfully educate our students.
We will soon begin reviewing and updating our Return 2020 plan for the 2021-22 school year. We will survey our families in late April to find out what they are thinking in regards to learning preferences for the 2021-22 school year — in-person or virtual learning.
While it may seem too soon to know, especially without exact details, this data will help drive our work to properly plan so we may share a draft plan for consideration by the Board of Education in June or early July. Once we have a board-approved plan, it will be shared with all families.
The lessons learned this year will be essential to effectively address what is to come. We must look back to plan for the future.
To start, we convened a virtual learning team and reconvened the school redesign team, which include various staff from throughout the district. The virtual learning team will be tasked with looking at virtual learning environment options and/or improvements that will lead to better success for both our students — who will need to continue to rely on this learning platform — and the staff who must administer it.
We are taking full advantage of the opportunity to begin revamping our virtual platform now so we are prepared for the fall. Our school redesign team will review and determine what safety measures to add, change or remove for next school year to ensure our in-person learning environment is as safe and welcoming as possible.
Despite the crisis, we recognize the need to be innovative and to continue setting high standards of excellence for our students.
I feel an immense sense of pride and gratitude for all that we have accomplished together these past 12 months. However, our work is far from finished as it relates to student learning in the face of this pandemic. While COVID cases are declining in our community and nation, we must diligently continue monitoring for the sake of our students and staff and adjust where necessary. We are glad to see the number of vaccinations occurring in an effort to protect our community, and look forward to KUSD staff increasing that number through our staff vaccination clinics.
We know vaccines won’t end COVID and we must still be conscientious about protecting student and staff safety and well-being this year and well into the future. This will take all of us working together to continue upholding mitigation strategies, such as frequent hand-washing, mask-wearing, physical distancing and more. Our schools are counting on all of us!
This current school year is far from done, and the months ahead can still bring many unknowns, but what we can be certain of is that our staff is here and ready to continue providing academic, physical, and social and emotional support to our students both virtually and in-person. All staff are prepared to contribute to the success of our students who give us purpose and fuel our passion for what we do. We are all here every step of the way, working to continuously improve what we are offering so we can do more for them each and every day.
The road ahead continues to be filled with uncertainties. I am an eternal optimist who believes we will persevere through this crisis, as we have with past challenges. I believe the amount of planning and tenacity by our staff, students and community will reap many benefits as we continue on this journey of great transformation in education.
Sue Savaglio-Jarvis is the superintendent of the Kenosha Unified School District.