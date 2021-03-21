From the Superintendent: Lessons learned this year will help address what is to come

One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future knowing our cyclical pattern. We know when the school year will begin and end, and we know what happens before, during and after those dates.

This is not the case with COVID. Since March 2020, we have been in a constant state of reviewing, planning, rescheduling, updating and more as we work to navigate educating students during a pandemic.

Just when we think we have things figured out, a new guideline is rolled out, or new safety measures are needed. However, we have not let this prevent us from doing all that we can to keep our schools open while offering learning platforms that suit the needs of all of our students. Our staff has worked both day and night at times to make sure we are adjusting where needed to keep everyone safe, prevent spread in our community, and successfully educate our students.

We will soon begin reviewing and updating our Return 2020 plan for the 2021-22 school year. We will survey our families in late April to find out what they are thinking in regards to learning preferences for the 2021-22 school year — in-person or virtual learning.