From the Village Administrator: Progress on many fronts in Pleasant Prairie

On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.
2020 was an excellent reminder of how crucial strong community collaboration is to overcome hardships. The global pandemic has had a substantial impact on many lives. The level of support the community has shown is incredible.
Numerous businesses and community members assisted our emergency service teams in accessing masks and sanitation materials. These efforts helped keep staff protected to maintain high-demand services like garbage collection, water, sewer, and permitting.
Industry
In early December, HARIBO held a private celebration for its 100th Anniversary and broke ground on its first North American manufacturing facility. HARIBO is constructing 137 acres of property off 122nd Avenue and Goldbear Drive in Prairie Highlands Corporate Park (PHCP). The future facility will be approximately 500,000 square feet and represents more than a $300 million investment. The company plans to initially produce HARIBO’s iconic Goldbears with more fan favorites to follow. HARIBO expects the first phase of construction will be completed by late 2022.
Nexus Pharmaceuticals is making excellent progress on their 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility in PHCP. The company is currently in Phase one of a multi-phase, multi-year project that consists of constructing an $85 million three-story manufacturing facility with cutting-edge technology to support injectable drugs. The facility expects to create 77 new jobs in high-tech manufacturing, analytical testing, quality control, and supply chain management. Nexus anticipates commercial production will commence in 2022.
Kroger is also making notable progress on its new fulfillment center. The 58.4-acre construction site includes a 30,000-square-foot office space building, with an attached 300,000-square-foot fulfillment center that will be air-conditioned and refrigerated to store food products. The new facility, located at 9091 88th Avenue, will be an automated grocery and home delivery fulfillment center that will serve customers in Wisconsin, northern Illinois, and northwest Indiana. The fulfillment of customer orders will be facilitated on-site by automated and manual product selection methods. Company officials anticipate the facility will employ 350 to 400 people at startup.
Village Green Center
The Village Green Center (VGC) Master Conceptual Plan continues to progress and now incorporates a new Police Station north of Village Hall. Consideration for a new Pleasant Prairie Police Station began in 2016 to address inadequate and limited space for a growing workforce and department. Pleasant Prairie built the current police facility in the early 1990s when the force was considerably smaller. The Village Board awarded an Architectural and Design contract to Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) to develop new police station designs. The Architectural and Interior Design firm provided similar services for the creation of Fire Station No. 1.
The village has also entered into an exclusivity agreement with F-Street Development Group, LLC, to negotiate a central portion of VGC’s development. RINKA and village staff plan to finalize the Master Concept Plan and complete the design for site grading and critical infrastructure this spring.
The Village Board recently authorized Tax Incremental District No. 8 (TID 8). The new district is necessary to finance public infrastructure improvements that will support the multi-phase developments planned for the area. TID 8 consists of approximately 127 acres of land, generally located south of state Highway 50, north of 79th Street, between 104th and 115th Avenues. The district’s project plan consists of commercial and residential projects that will create approximately $89.6 million in new value over the TID’s life. The valuation equates to nearly $27.8 million in tax increment collections over the next 20-years.
Power plant site
Last year in July, We Energies initiated abatement plans for the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant. The razing project started with outbuildings and disconnecting utilities. The power plant property covers nearly 570 acres, stretching north from 95th Street to Highway 50, taking up the area between the Union-Pacific and Canadian-Pacific railways. The restoration of the entire site will continue throughout 2021. We Energies plans to retain about 80 acres of land for the substation and transmission lines to continue operations and sell the remaining property to support future developments.
Highway 50
The Highway 50 reconstruction project is underway by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). The project will widen Highway 50 by reconstructing over four miles, from 117th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie to just west of 43rd Avenue in Kenosha. The project also includes rebuilding some adjacent side roads and access points along the corridor. Initial work consists of installing temporary traffic signals, temporary roadway widening, storm sewer, and bridgework.