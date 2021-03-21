From the Village Administrator: Progress on many fronts in Pleasant Prairie

The Village Board recently authorized Tax Incremental District No. 8 (TID 8). The new district is necessary to finance public infrastructure improvements that will support the multi-phase developments planned for the area. TID 8 consists of approximately 127 acres of land, generally located south of state Highway 50, north of 79th Street, between 104th and 115th Avenues. The district’s project plan consists of commercial and residential projects that will create approximately $89.6 million in new value over the TID’s life. The valuation equates to nearly $27.8 million in tax increment collections over the next 20-years.

Power plant site

Last year in July, We Energies initiated abatement plans for the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant. The razing project started with outbuildings and disconnecting utilities. The power plant property covers nearly 570 acres, stretching north from 95th Street to Highway 50, taking up the area between the Union-Pacific and Canadian-Pacific railways. The restoration of the entire site will continue throughout 2021. We Energies plans to retain about 80 acres of land for the substation and transmission lines to continue operations and sell the remaining property to support future developments.

Highway 50