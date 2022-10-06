'Frontline' play opening Oct. 13 at Carthage College

KENOSHA — Carthage College's production of the play “Frontline” — directed by Martin McClendon and Brea Beelow — grew out of a J-Term class McClendon taught on "verbatim theater" (making theatre from real life stories).

"This project started as interviews with six frontline healthcare workers from all over the country," McClendon said. "The class then wrote a play based on their testimonies, with the exact words of the interviewees used as dialogue.

'Frontline' tells the real-life story of the heroes behind the COVID-19 pandemic: essential health workers. In this performance, audiences will hear about the strength and bravery required every single day of the early pandemic and the never-ending struggles these incredible workers conquered through an unimaginable crisis."

“Frontline” is the third verbatim theater piece performed at Carthage, following productions of "Fighting For Home" and "Afghanistan/Wisconsin."

The original writers of the project are Carthage students Nicky Caldwell, Jacqueline Chiakas, Andrea Fuentes, Theresa Kalb, Massimo Manfredini, Valerie Nicolussi and Melissa Schmidt, along with McClendon.

The new draft is being edited by the cast, which includes Rae Pare, Adrianna Jones, Caitlin DiGiacomo, Darien Hiller, Leah Gawel Keller and Zoe Gatz.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15, in Carthage's Studio Theatre, located inside the in the lower level of the David A. Straz Jr. Center on the north end of the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Tickets are $15 general admission and "pay what you can" for Carthage students. To purchase tickets, log on at carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Note: All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to the Shalom Center in Kenosha. Audiences are advised to be aware of the mature themes present, including death, miscarriage and infant mortality.