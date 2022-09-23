Fun for all: Kenosha's Grewenow Elementary now has accessible playground

When Grewenow Elementary School students race out to the playground for recess, they now have their pick of three playgrounds after the installation of a new playground lot with accessibility features was installed over the summer.

The playground plan started after the school received a grant in 2019 for the project.

It features a pathway from the school to the equipment, a rubber surface and low-to-the-ground equipment features.

“Lee Recreation put together some designs for us,” said Grewenow Principal Joe Sellenheim. “When they originally gave us the job, they knew about the ADA compliance.”

The new playground also presents maintenance advantages, such as not having to care for wood chips or worry about flooding.

“There’s a lot more maintenance with wood chips than there is maintenance with this,” said KUSD architect John Setter. “It completely drains, where there (the playground with wood chips) you could have puddles (and) you could have mud.”

Safety aspects, such as the spongy surface and short height, were also positives in the new equipment.

“There is a component of safety with regard to the fall distance and shock-absorbing capacity of the surface,” Setter said. “

The equipment is designed for ages 2 to 12 with a maximum height of 72 inches, so it can be used by all students in the school.

“We have early childhood, 3- and 4-year-olds here, too, so every student, early education to fifth grade, can use this equipment,” Sellenheim said. “Our early education teacher brings the kids out here now.”

After its installation, the playground garnered attention from kids in the neighborhood and positive reception from parents.

“There’s a lot of kids in the neighborhood interested in it as well,” Setter said. “The first day it went up there were kids watching.”

Setter said most playgrounds are funded by the PTA, so it’s up to the school to dictate what they want.

The accessible playground at Grewenow is not the only one in the school district, or even the city of Kenosha.

Playgrounds with ADA equipment and accessible rubber surfaces can also be found at Pleasant Prairie, Wilson, Bose and McKinley Elementary Schools. There will also be an installation of a new one at EBSOLA. Within the city, Kenosha Dream Playground is available for use by people of all abilities.

“It’s cool to see all of our students enjoy the equipment all the same and play together,” Sellenheim said. “We’ve come a long way. It’s still steel beams embedded into cement, but it’s a lot safer and more accessible to all kids now.”