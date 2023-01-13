Fun with flags? Not for Kenosha!

Before this week, I had never heard of the North American Vexillological Association.

But I’m very vexed by them.

NAVA describes itself as “an international, nonprofit, scholarly organization dedicated to vexillology, the study of flags and their cultural, historical, political and social significance.”

So far, so good.

This even sounds like a group I would join — it’s open to everyone — due to my own love of flags.

That is, until these NAVA folks dissed our city’s logo (which they insist on calling our flag).

Here’s the background: In late 2022, NAVA asked its members and the public to rate the designs of 312 flags that had been adopted or redesigned by U.S. cities and towns since 2015. They say 2,852 people participated in the online survey: 308 NAVA members and 2,544 public participants.

Our own city logo, adopted in early 2015, made the cut.

It also got the lowest grade, a big, stinking “F”!

That’s pretty harsh for our perfectly pleasant city logo.

The design scheme and colors of Kenosha’s logo were selected to “call to mind the blue waters of Lake Michigan, with a cresting wave against a golden backdrop representing the sun and the stylized K amid the elements, meant to indicate pathways to a better life,” according to the logo designers.

The 2015 logo also moved away from earlier city emblems, which featured smokestacks related to the heavy industry that once defined Kenosha.

Kenoshans can take heart that we have lots of company on the “F” list. In Wisconsin alone, other city flags earning the lowest grade include Franklin, De Pere, West Allis, Janesville, South Milwaukee and River Falls. Madison, ever the overachiever, got an “A.”

So, what’s the problem with our logo? It does feature the word “Kenosha” in it, breaking one of the rules for good flag design.

What’s that? You had no idea there are rules governing flag design? It’s all laid out in the booklet “Good Flag, Bad Flag,” compiled by Ted Kaye, which lists the five basic principles for good flag design:

Keep It Simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory.

Use Meaningful Symbolism. The flag’s images, colors, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes.

Use Two or Three Basic Colors. Limit the number of colors on the flag to three, which contrast well and come from the standard color set.

No Lettering or Seals. Never use writing of any kind or an organization’s seal.

Be Distinctive or Be Related. Avoid duplicating other flags, but use similarities to show connections.

In the interest of preserving civic pride, Kenosha News reporter Joe States — who dabbles in graphic design in his spare time — created a new Kenosha flag, featuring our iconic lighthouse, a blue field representing Lake Michigan and a giant squirrel ... because we feed the squirrels outside our office.

“I truly hope this represents the heart and soul of the city of Kenosha,” States stated.

We don’t know (or care) what the flag “experts” say about Joe’s creation, but we give it an “A-plus.” Now excuse us while we head outside to feed the squirrels.

Feeling lucky?

Friday the 13th is supposedly an unlucky day, but someone could be feeling very lucky if they win tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot.

For the Jan. 13 drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot will total about $1.35 billion.

This is the third time in five months the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark, and we have no idea how much longer this could go without a winner.

A windfall that big is what I call “foundation money,” as in, if I won the money, I would set up a foundation and start giving it away.

Think of all the squirrels we could feed with that much money, along with keeping polar bears and elephants and other endangered species alive. The rain forests need help, too.

The Mega Millions massive jackpot will continue to swell until the numbers are drawn tonight at 10.

That means we can all live in fantasyland for a few more hours.

While it’s fun to play the lottery, remember this: Your odds don’t increase if you spend $100 or even $20 instead of $2 for one ticket.

So keep your lottery budget to $2, or pool your funds to buy a bunch of tickets.

Because nothing’s more fun than trying to split a jackpot among friends, relatives and co-workers.

Red Kettle update

While the Christmas season is done for another year, the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign is still collecting funds.

Our local Salvation Army is hoping to raise $350,000, with $100,000 coming from contributions to those Red Kettles.

As of Thursday, the collected Red Kettle funds totaled $75,605, or 76% of the kettle goal.

The overall Christmas collection is at $250,530, or 72% of the $350,000 goal.

As you put away decorations and turn off holiday lights, remember there’s still time to send money to the Salvation Army, 3116 75th St., or donate online at sakenosha.org.

Helping our neighbors is one of the best gifts you’ll give this season — or any season.

How many state flags do you know? How many state flags do you know? Flag #1 Flag #1: Alabama Flag #2 Flag #2: Alaska Flag #3 Flag #3: Arizona Flag #4 Flag #4: Arkansas Flag #5 Flag #5: California Flag #6 Flag #6: Colorado Flag #7 Flag #7: Connecticut Flag #8 Flag #8: Delaware Flag #9 Flag #9: Florida Flag #10 Flag #10: Georgia Flag #11 Flag #11: Hawaii Flag #12 Flag #12: Idaho Flag #13 Flag #13: Illinois Flag #14 Flag #14: Indiana Flag #15 Flag #15: Iowa Flag #16 Flag #16: Kansas Flag #17 Flag #17: Kentucky Flag #18 Flag #18: Louisiana Flag #19 Flag #19: Maine Flag #20 Flag #20: Maryland Flag #21 Flag #21: Massachusetts Flag #22 Flag #22: Michigan Flag #23 Flag #23: Minnesota Flag #24 Flag #24: Mississippi Flag #25 Flag #25: Missouri Flag #26 Flag #26: Montana Flag #27 Flag #27: Nebraska Flag #28 Flag #28: Nevada Flag #29 Flag #29: New Hampshire Flag #30 Flag #30: New Jersey Flag #31 Flag #31: New Mexico Flag #32 Flag #32: New York Flag #33 Flag #33: North Carolina Flag #34 Flag #34: North Dakota Flag #35 Flag #35: Ohio Flag #36 Flag #36: Oklahoma Flag #37 Flag #37: Oregon Flag #38 Flag #38: Pennsylvania Flag #39 Flag #39: Rhode Island Flag #40 Flag #40: South Carolina Flag #41 Flag #41: South Dakota Flag #42 Flag #42: Tennessee Flag #43 Flag #43: Texas Flag #44 Flag #44: Utah Flag #45 Flag #45: Vermont Flag #46 Flag #46: Virginia Flag #47 Flag #47: Washington Flag #48 Flag #48: West Virginia Flag #49 Flag #49: Wisconsin Flag #50 Flag #50: Wyoming