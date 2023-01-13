Fun with flags? Not for Kenosha!

Before this week, I had never heard of the North American Vexillological Association.
But I’m very vexed by them.
NAVA describes itself as “an international, nonprofit, scholarly organization dedicated to vexillology, the study of flags and their cultural, historical, political and social significance.”
This even sounds like a group I would join — it’s open to everyone — due to my own love of flags.
That is, until these NAVA folks dissed our city’s logo (which they insist on calling our flag).
Here’s the background: In late 2022, NAVA asked its members and the public to rate the designs of 312 flags that had been adopted or redesigned by U.S. cities and towns since 2015. They say 2,852 people participated in the online survey: 308 NAVA members and 2,544 public participants.
Our own city logo, adopted in early 2015, made the cut.
It also got the lowest grade, a big, stinking “F”!
That’s pretty harsh for our perfectly pleasant city logo.
The design scheme and colors of Kenosha’s logo were selected to “call to mind the blue waters of Lake Michigan, with a cresting wave against a golden backdrop representing the sun and the stylized K amid the elements, meant to indicate pathways to a better life,” according to the logo designers.
The 2015 logo also moved away from earlier city emblems, which featured smokestacks related to the heavy industry that once defined Kenosha.
Kenoshans can take heart that we have lots of company on the “F” list. In Wisconsin alone, other city flags earning the lowest grade include Franklin, De Pere, West Allis, Janesville, South Milwaukee and River Falls. Madison, ever the overachiever, got an “A.”
So, what’s the problem with our logo? It does feature the word “Kenosha” in it, breaking one of the rules for good flag design.
What’s that? You had no idea there are rules governing flag design? It’s all laid out in the booklet “Good Flag, Bad Flag,” compiled by Ted Kaye, which lists the five basic principles for good flag design:
Keep It Simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory. Use Meaningful Symbolism. The flag’s images, colors, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes. Use Two or Three Basic Colors. Limit the number of colors on the flag to three, which contrast well and come from the standard color set. No Lettering or Seals. Never use writing of any kind or an organization’s seal. Be Distinctive or Be Related. Avoid duplicating other flags, but use similarities to show connections.
In the interest of preserving civic pride, Kenosha News reporter Joe States — who dabbles in graphic design in his spare time — created a new Kenosha flag, featuring our iconic lighthouse, a blue field representing Lake Michigan and a giant squirrel ... because we feed the squirrels outside our office.
“I truly hope this represents the heart and soul of the city of Kenosha,” States stated.
We don’t know (or care) what the flag “experts” say about Joe’s creation, but we give it an “A-plus.” Now excuse us while we head outside to feed the squirrels.
Feeling lucky?
Friday the 13th is supposedly an unlucky day, but someone could be feeling very lucky if they win tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot.
For the Jan. 13 drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot will total about $1.35 billion.
This is the third time in five months the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark, and we have no idea how much longer this could go without a winner.
A windfall that big is what I call “foundation money,” as in, if I won the money, I would set up a foundation and start giving it away.
CNN's senior data reporter Harry Enten explains the rule change that made it more difficult to win the lottery and how it's causing jackpots to keep surpassing $1 billion.
Think of all the squirrels we could feed with that much money, along with keeping polar bears and elephants and other endangered species alive. The rain forests need help, too.
The Mega Millions massive jackpot will continue to swell until the numbers are drawn tonight at 10.
That means we can all live in fantasyland for a few more hours.
While it’s fun to play the lottery, remember this: Your odds don’t increase if you spend $100 or even $20 instead of $2 for one ticket.
So keep your lottery budget to $2, or pool your funds to buy a bunch of tickets.
Because nothing’s more fun than trying to split a jackpot among friends, relatives and co-workers.
Red Kettle update
While the Christmas season is done for another year, the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign is still collecting funds.
Our local Salvation Army is hoping to raise $350,000, with $100,000 coming from contributions to those Red Kettles.
As of Thursday, the collected Red Kettle funds totaled $75,605, or 76% of the kettle goal.
The overall Christmas collection is at $250,530, or 72% of the $350,000 goal.
As you put away decorations and turn off holiday lights, remember there’s still time to send money to the Salvation Army, 3116 75th St., or donate online at
sakenosha.org.
Helping our neighbors is one of the best gifts you’ll give this season — or any season.
How many state flags do you know?
How many state flags do you know?
ibians, and state colors—but none carry the weight of the state flag. While Old Glory represents the country, that country is a collection of 50 unique and semi-autonomous cultures, and each one of them has a flag all their own.
Some state flags are the result of elaborate contests while others were drafted through legislative haranguing. Some show off the state's official seal or famous animals. In some cases, symbolism is used to highlight the state's natural beauty or resources, while other flags use imagery to highlight important dates or to chronicle the state's leap from territory to full-fledged member of the Union. Still others represent ongoing controversy: Five states still incorporate Confederate symbols in their flags, while Mississippi stands as the last state to incorporate a Confederate battle flag in its design. Mississsippi's state legislature voted in June 2020 to update its official state flag and do away with the Confederate battle emblem for good. Here's a look at all 50 of America's state flags, their histories, any changes they underwent over the years, and the stories that their images, colors, and symbols represent.
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #1
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #1: Alabama
One of the simplest designs of any state banner, the
Alabama flag contains only a crimson cross in the shape of an "X" over a white background. According to state law, the flag can be square or rectangle, as long as the bars measure at least 6 inches across.
Allard One // Shutterstock
Flag #2
Creative Photo Corner // Shutterstock
Flag #2: Alaska
The
state flag of Alaska features the Big Dipper constellation, which is also called Ursa Major or Great Bear. The image, which was created by a 13-year-old child in an orphanage, also contains an image of the North Star, which for centuries guided sailors, explorers, hunters, and other adventurers who embody Alaska's wild spirit.
Pixabay
Flag #3: Arizona
The
flag of Arizona dates back to a rifle team that flew the banner during a competition in 1911, the year before the state was admitted to the Union. The 13 red and gold rays represent the powerful Southwestern desert sun, as well as the original 13 colonies.
Pixabay
Flag #4
railway fx // Shutterstock
Flag #4: Arkansas
The red, white, and blue color scheme of the
Arkansas flag is an homage to Old Glory, and the diamond shape that surrounds the state's name indicates that Arkansas is the only state in America where diamonds are mined. Below the state name are three stars, which represent France, Spain, and the United States, which all ruled the territory before it became a state. The single star above represents the Confederacy.
Pixabay
Flag #5
MARK RALSTON / AFP // Getty Images
Flag #5: California
Few flags are more instantly recognizable than
that of California and its now-extinct California grizzly bear, which was first hoisted during the 1846 Bear Flag Revolt against Mexico. The flag was originally designed by a nephew of Mary Todd Lincoln, President Abraham Lincoln's wife.
Pixabay
Flag #6
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #6: Colorado
The dominant letter "C" in the
Colorado flag clearly represents the state's name, but the meaning behind the flag's colors might not be so obvious. The two blue stripes are the same shade as the blue stripes on the American flag, as is the red that makes up the "C." The white represents the state's famous snowy mountains, blue represents its clear skies, gold represents the Colorado sun, and red is a tribute to the state's red soil.
Pixabay
Flag #7
Millenius // Shutterstock
Flag #7: Connecticut
The
state flag of Connecticut, which dates back to the late 19th century, is almost identical to the state's seal. A tribute to a memorial from the Connecticut chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, it's adorned with the state's motto: "qui transtulit sustinet" or "he who is transplanted still sustains."
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
Flag #8: Delaware
The
Delaware state flag borrows its color scheme from the uniform worn by George Washington, and the inclusion of Dec. 7, 1787 is in honor of the date that Delaware became a state—the very first in the Union. The Colonial-era imagery represents some of the people and things most closely associated with early Delaware, including militiamen, maize, water, oxen, farmers, and ships.
Pixabay
Flag #9
Box Lab // Shutterstock
Flag #9: Florida
The original 1868
Florida state flag featured the state seal in the middle of a sea of white, but a governor thought it looked too much like a banner of truce when it sat idle on a windless day. In 1900, the flag was amended to include an Alabama-esque red cross.
Pixabay
Flag #10
Jiri Flogel // Shutterstock
Flag #10: Georgia
Georgia's state flag is new as of 2003, but change is nothing new in the Peach State—no other state has flown more variations of its official flag. The current incarnation features a square blue canton with 13 stars that represent the original colonies, as well as the words "In God We Trust" below the Georgia state seal.
Pixabay
Flag #11
Lin Yun Heng // Shutterstock
Flag #11: Hawaii
More Great Britain than South Pacific, the
Hawaii state flag is an obvious tribute to the United Kingdom's famous Union Jack. That's because several advisors to one of the last Hawaiian kings were British.
Pixabay
Flag #12
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #12: Idaho
The
state flag of Idaho was adopted in 1907, and the highly specific, state-mandated rules and regulations regarding its dimensions and measurements are among the strictest in the country. Its central design is Idaho's state seal, which holds the distinction of being the only one in America designed by a woman.
Pixabay
Flag #13: Illinois
It was the efforts of the Daughters of the American Revolution that resulted in Illinois adopting its
state flag in 1915. It features an image of the state seal, as well as the Illinois state motto: “State sovereignty, national union.”
Pixabay
Flag #14
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #14: Indiana
The
Indiana state flag was adopted in 1917 shortly after the state celebrated its centennial anniversary. The torch symbolizes enlightenment and liberty, while the small stars represent the first 18 states. The large star represents the 19th state: Indiana itself.
Pixabay
Flag #15
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #15: Iowa
Truth, loyalty, purity, courage, and justice are represented on the
Iowa state flag by three vertical bars—one red, one blue, one white. The central image is an eagle carrying a banner emblazoned with the state's motto: “Our liberties we prize, and our rights we will maintain.”
Pixabay
Flag #16
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #16: Kansas
Chances are good you answered this one correctly—the word "Kansas," after all, is emblazoned across the front of the
state's official flag. The flag was adopted in 1927, but features images from the state seal, which was adopted all the way back in 1861. It includes symbolic imagery like a steamboat, rising sun, and plow horse.
Kansas Statehouse // Wikimedia Commons
Flag #17
Jiri Flogel // Shutterstock
Flag #17: Kentucky
One of the more recently adopted banners, the
flag of Kentucky dates back only to 1962. The state seal is featured in the middle, as is the state's motto: “Together we stand, divided we fall.”
Pixabay
Flag #18: Louisiana
One of America's more peculiar banners is the
state flag of Louisiana, which features a pelican tearing open its own breast to nurture its young with its own blood: a behavior avian experts say the birds don't actually display. The flag is just one of 10 that have flown over official buildings in the state since the mid-to-late 1600s.
Pixabay
Flag #19
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #19: Maine
The Maine coat of arms dominates the
state flag, which was adopted more than a century ago in 1909. The seal honors the state's bountiful resources, and features the guiding light of the North Star, as well as the state's motto, Dirigo, which means "I lead."
Pixabay
Flag #20
Pamela Au // Shutterstock
Flag #20: Maryland
The state of Maryland traces its lineage to the Lords Baltimore, who founded the state. Among those nobles were the Crossland and Calvert families, whose ancient coats of arms still dominate the
Maryland state flag to this day.
Javcon117* // Flickr
Flag #21
ND700 // Shutterstock
Flag #21: Massachusetts
Both sides of the
state flag of Massachusetts feature the state's coat of arms in the center of a pure white banner. Before it was approved in 1971, the opposite side of the flag was decorated with a green pine tree.
Pixabay
Flag #22
The Art of Pics // Shutterstock
Flag #22: Michigan
Adopted in 1911, the
state flag of Michigan depicts the state seal over a blue background. A moose and elk represent the state, and a bald eagle represents the nation. The flag also contains several symbolic Latin phrases, including e Pluribus Unum or "Out of many, one."
Pixabay
Flag #23: Minnesota
The state
flag of Minnesota, which was adopted in 1907, features 19 stars, which denotes its status as American state #32—19 spots after the original 13. The North Star is also depicted, as are three dates: the year of statehood, the year an important military fort was established, and the year the state flag was adopted.
Pixabay
Flag #24
RORY DOYLE / AFP // Getty Images
Flag #24: Mississippi
The
state flag of Mississippi features three horizontal bars, one red, one white and one blue, along with a canton of the Confederate flag in the upper-left corner. The Mississippi banner is the only remaining state to display the rebel battle flag outright; in June 2020 the state legislature voted to do away with the Confederate symbol on its state flag. Voters in the steate will deside on a new design in the 2020 election.
RORY DOYLE / AFP // Getty Images
Flag #25
railway fx // Shutterstock
Flag #25: Missouri
Officially adopted in 1913, the
state flag of Missouri uses red, white, and blue horizontal bars to represent justice, purity, and bravery. Along with the official state seal, the flag is decorated with 24 stars, which honors Missouri's status as America's 24th state.
Pixabay
Flag #26
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #26: Montana
Montana's flag is hard to miss, thanks to the large, all caps, yellow-on-blue spelling of "Montana" at the top. Each Helvetica bold font letter, all of which sit just above an image of the official state seal, measures exactly one-tenth the flag's height. Although Montana volunteers carried the flag in the Spanish-American war, the banner didn't officially represent the state until 1904.
Pixabay
Flag #27
railway fx // Shutterstock
Flag #27: Nebraska
Although it's modeled after a state seal from nearly a century before, the
Nebraska state flag didn't become official until 1963, making the Midwestern state one of the last in America to designate an official flag. Stalks of corn, railroads, and the Rocky Mountains are just a few of the symbols found on the state seal, which dominate the entire flag.
Pixabay
Flag #28: Nevada
Nevada became a state in 1864, but didn't adopt an official flag until more than four decades had passed in 1905. The
current Nevada state flag, which wasn't adopted until 1991, features sagebrush, Nevada's state flower, as well as the words "Battle Born," to remind the world it became a state during the Civil War.
Alizada Studios // Shutterstock
Flag #29
Jiri Flogel // Shutterstock
Flag #29: New Hampshire
The New Hampshire state flag wasn't adopted until 1909
Pixabay
Flag #30
railway fx // Shutterstock
Flag #30: New Jersey
The
New Jersey state flag is dominated by the colors buff (a pale orange-brown) and Jersey blue, which George Washington preferred for the New Jersey military flag during the Revolutionary War. The colors, however, date all the way back to the region's Dutch settlers. Jersey blue and buff are now the official colors of the Garden State.
Pixabay
Flag #31
Robert Alexander / Archive Photos // Getty Images
Flag #31: New Mexico
The red and yellow on the
flag of New Mexico are the colors of Old Spain, which loomed large over the Southwest for decades. The lone image seen on the flag is the Zia sun symbol, which was sacred to the Zia Indians who once called the region home. The symbol also appears on the state quarter.
Pixabay
Flag #32
railway fx // Shutterstock
Flag #32: New York
Although New York State's coat of arms was established in 1778, the
state flag that displays it wasn't officially adopted until 1901. The image, which also appears on the state seal, features the Hudson River as a symbol of commerce along with the Latin word "Excelsior," which means "ever upward."
Sam valadi // Wikimedis Commons
Flag #33: North Carolina
The flag flown in North Carolina during the Civil War remained unchanged until the 1880s, when the modern flag was adopted. That design endured for more than a century, when minor changes were made in 1991. The state's initials adorn the
modern flag, as do large horizontal bars, one red, one white, along with important dates in state history.
Good Free Photos
Flag #34
railway fx // Shutterstock
Flag #34: North Dakota
The original 13 states are represented as individual stars on the
state flag of North Dakota. The name of the state appears on a banner, as does the American bald eagle with the Latin phrase "e Pluribus Unum" on a red scroll in the eagle's beak. It bears a striking resemblance to the flag North Dakota troops carried in the Spanish-American war.
Pixabay
Flag #35
railway fx // Shutterstock
Flag #35: Ohio
Ohio boasts one of the most unique state flags in the Union. More a burgee than an actual flag, the swallowtail design stands out from all 49 other state flags, which are either square or rectangular. Officially adopted in 1902,
the flag contains 17 stars—Ohio was the 17th state to join the Union—and the letter "O" for Ohio.
Pixabay
Flag #36
Jiri Flogel // Shutterstock
Flag #36: Oklahoma
Oklahoma went through 13 flags before the state adopted the
current flag in 1925. With colors and symbols representing devotion and defense, the flag pays homage to its Native American heritage, as well as its own lofty ideals, with images of both a peace pipe and an olive branch.
Pixabay
Flag #37
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #37: Oregon
Oregon holds the distinction of being the only state in the union with a
state flag that has different images on the front and back. Adopted in 1925, the back of the flag is decorated with an image of the state's official animal: the beaver. On the front is the state shield, complete with gold lettering on a navy blue background.
Pixabay
Flag #38: Pennsylvania
The state coat of arms dominates the
Pennsylvania state flag, which dates all the way back to 1799. In 1907, however, lawmakers mandated that the flag's background must match the shade of blue found on Old Glory.
Pixabay
Flag #39
railway fx // Shutterstock
Flag #39: Rhode Island
The state motto "Hope" is displayed in gold on the white background of the
Rhode Island state flag—a motto likely drawn from a biblical quote. Adopted in 1877, the flag that flies over America's smallest state also pays homage to the original 13 colonies, as well as to the state's maritime culture with a gold anchor.
Pixabay
Flag #40
railway fx // Shutterstock
Flag #40: South Carolina
With history dating back to 1861, the
South Carolina state flag is uncluttered and simple, dominated by a bold white image of the state tree: the Sabal palmetto. The crescent moon in the top left corner is an homage to the state's Revolutionary War troops, who were known for their crescent-shaped hats.
Pixabay
Flag #41
Millenius // Shutterstock
Flag #41: South Dakota
The official seal of South Dakota sits in the center of the
state's flag and, unlike most states, the state's nickname (the Mount Rushmore State) completes the circle that includes the words "South Dakota." The flag includes the year 1899, which is when South Dakota became a state.
Pixabay
Flag #42
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #42: Tennessee
Tennessee's state flag features three stars that represent the state's geographical divisions: east, west, and middle. The flag, which was designed by an infantryman and adopted in 1905, groups the three stars inside a white-bordered blue circle, which symbolizes endless continuity.
Pixabay
Flag #43: Texas
Arguably America's most famous state flag, the Lonestar State has flown the
flag of the Republic of Texas since 1839. The flag's lone star represents unity among the state's residents who, on special occasions, fly all six flags that have at one point or another flown over the state: France, Spain, Mexico, the Republic of Texas, the Confederate States of America, and the United States of America.
Pixabay
Flag #44
railway fx // Shutterstock
Flag #44: Utah
Two years are mentioned on the
state flag of Utah: 1847, when the Mormons came to Utah, and 1896, when the Western territory became a state. The state seal dominates the flag and includes the word "Industry," which represents the state's historic appreciation for hard work.
Pixabay
Flag #45
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #45: Vermont
The
state flag of Vermont features the state coat of arms, which depicts a pastoral New England setting against a blue background. Adopted in 1919, the flag also includes the state motto: “Vermont; Freedom and Unity.”
Pixabay
Flag #46
Box Lab // Shutterstock
Flag #46: Virginia
Like many other states,
Virginia's flag features the state's coat of arms on a blue background. It depicts the mythical Virtus, armed with a spear and a sword, trampling tyranny.
Pixabay
Flag #47
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Flag #47: Washington
The
state flag of Washington pays homage to its namesake: none other than George Washington himself. Washington remains the only state flag in all of America that depicts a historical figure.
Pixabay
Flag #48: West Virginia
"Montani Semper Liberi" translates to "Mountaineers are Always Free." Those words, the motto of West Virginia, are emblazoned on the
state's flag. The state seal sits in the middle of a white background with a blue border, and features a wreath of rhododendron—the state's official flower.
Pixabay
Flag #49
Mark Herreid // Shutterstock
Flag #49: Wisconsin
Wisconsin was admitted into the Union in 1848, and the
state's flag honors that year underneath an image of the state seal. Above the seal are the name of the state and the word "Forward," which honors the state's commitment to progress.
Pixabay
Flag #50
Jess Kraft // Shutterstock
