Fundraiser gives domestic/sexual violence victim advocacy group a big boost

Huge support system

The support from far and wide since the day of Bianca’s murder and through a number of fundraisers in her honor has been overwhelming, Timothy Cox said.

“It is incredible to see the people come out,” he said. “And not just in Kenosha ... just people from all over. We had somebody from England reach out after it had originally happened just to share their sympathy and understanding.”

The quest to keep the spotlight on domestic violence is something Bianca’s family will never give up, her mother and stepfather said, as that message is vitally important to try and prevent more tragedies.

And while it warms her heart to help out with donations such as this one, that doesn’t mean Fuller-Cox ever will find true closure, she said.

“I would say that the reward of doing these fundraisers and supporting Women and Children’s Horizons, giving the support and the love back to these women and children who are abused heals my heart, but my heart will never heal,” Fuller-Cox said. “Every day is a struggle. ... And it’s for the rest of your life. Every day, it’s the rest of your life. It never gets better.”