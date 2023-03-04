A fundraising drive is underway to assist the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Kenosha after suffering losses in a recent major fire.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, there was a fire in the convent building on the St. Elizabeth campus at 4816 Seventh Ave., which housed the Downtown Kenosha Catholic parish and cemetery offices, convent/the sisters, and chapel.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the site sustained heavy damage. The DTKC indicated some were able to salvage important items—including parish and cemetery records, some furniture and personal belongings — before the building was boarded up.

Unfortunately, the convent building sustained such damage that the DTKC relocated offices to the school building next door at 714 49th St., on the second floor of the atrium entrance on 49th Street.

The local Kenosha Catholics community is mobilizing to assist the Sisters. The Knights of Columbus Council 973 of Kenosha has put out a call for financial assistance for the Sisters.

“The fire caused a total loss of many of their personal belongings due to fire, smoke, and water damage, said David Kreutz, Grand Knight of Council 973. “Immaculata Heart of Mary Sisters are considered ‘renters’ but carried no renters insurance. The plan is 100 percent of all donations received will go to the Habitat for Humanity’s efforts for the Sisters of the IHM.”

The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Mother of Christ was founded in Nigeria by Archbishop Charles Heerey in 1937. Inspired by his humility, outstanding love of God, and filial devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, they strive to imitate Christ in the humble and compassionate service to the poor, the sick, and the less privileged in society.

Donation checks should be written to the Knights of Columbus Council 973, with a notation in the check memo staing “Immaculate Heart of Mary (Kenosha). They should be mailed to Knights of Columbus 2318 – 63rd St, Kenosha, WI 53143.