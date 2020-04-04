Funerals in COVID times: Virus presents new challenges to saying goodbye

“And at the end (of a funeral) you know you honored their lives and have the memories to hold onto. And while it’s not easy it makes it easier. And now it’s not.”

Complicating grief process

Some grieving families are feeling guilty about having to following social distancing restrictions.

This is particularly true for those with strong religious convictions, Hansen said. “Some are thinking, ‘What’s (our) family or God going to think if I don’t do (a regular funeral)?’ “

“I just talked to a man who lost his mother. He very saddened she won’t get a proper funeral…it complicates the grief process,” Hansen said.

“The current state of the world certainly has the potential to complicate that grief,” observes Jennifer Sytkowski, bereavement coordinator at Hospice Alliance.

“People are having a tough time deciding whether they can travel to be with loved ones, and in some cases, people will just not be able to be with their support systems and the ones they love….For many, this is going to be a struggle and a challenge,” Sytkowski said.

Things are hard on grieving families, and also on those trained to help those in need.