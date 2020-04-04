Funerals in COVID times

On Feb. 29 Patti Fitchett officiated at the funeral of Kenosha resident Patricia Falduto-Miethke.
Dozens, perhaps as many as 100 people attended the memorial service at Piasecki Funeral Home, sharing stories and tears, laughing together, and hugging one another, as they celebrated the life of their family member and friend.
By March 19, obituaries in the newspaper read: “In accordance with the State of Wisconsin Emergency Order #5 on mass gatherings, funeral services for (insert name) will be held at a later date.”
In those 19 days the world and its daily operations had changed. For those facing the loss of loved ones so had the logistics of making funeral arrangements and coping with grief.
“Funerals are being cancelled as large groups cannot meet. I imagine that options for families are limited to cremation or immediate burial, so no open casket funerals for the foreseeable future,” said Fitchett in an interview last month.
“We started by taking our visitation room down to 10 chairs, but most people have more than 10 (who want to attend) so we’re letting in 10 people at a time,” said Sue Braun, owner of Kenosha Funeral Services in an interview last week.
“Our plans are to follow the guidelines set up by the state and the president while accommodating our families,” said Sue’s son, KFS manager and funeral director, Matt Braun. “This means no soft chairs, only hard chairs set up six feet apart.”
A strain on familiesOther elements of final arrangements are also shifting.
“Cremations used to have a four- to five-day turnaround; now it’s about seven-to-10-days,” said Charlie Hansen, pastor with Holy Spirit Community Church, chaplain for the Pleasant Prairie Police Department and Hospice Alliance chaplain.
“It’s hard on families having wait (to do funerals at a later time),” Braun said. “They start the grieving process then have to stop and then start it all over again.”
“It feels so wrong and disrespectful not to set aside time right away to honor a life,” said Fitchett, a funeral officiant and Unitarian Universalist lay service leader.
“We have a lot of hurting people out there,” Hansen said. “People are saying, ‘I really want to honor my loved one, but my hands are tied.’”
Reporting on a recently conducted funeral service, Hansen said, “There were only nine people and all of the chairs were separated by six feet. It seemed like a lack of emotional closeness. It almost felt like a lack of support.
“Funerals and memorials are a chance to come together and celebrate lives, talk about stories, laugh, share the legacy (people) leave behind,” Hansen continued.
“And at the end (of a funeral) you know you honored their lives and have the memories to hold onto. And while it’s not easy it makes it easier. And now it’s not.”
Complicating grief process
Some grieving families are feeling guilty about having to following social distancing restrictions.
This is particularly true for those with strong religious convictions, Hansen said. “Some are thinking, ‘What’s (our) family or God going to think if I don’t do (a regular funeral)?’ “
“I just talked to a man who lost his mother. He very saddened she won’t get a proper funeral…it complicates the grief process,” Hansen said.
“The current state of the world certainly has the potential to complicate that grief,” observes Jennifer Sytkowski, bereavement coordinator at Hospice Alliance.
“People are having a tough time deciding whether they can travel to be with loved ones, and in some cases, people will just not be able to be with their support systems and the ones they love….For many, this is going to be a struggle and a challenge,” Sytkowski said.
Things are hard on grieving families, and also on those trained to help those in need.
“It is terribly excruciating,” says Dan Duncan, chaplain for Kenosha Funeral Services and pastor of Victory Baptist Church, Pleasant Prairie. “As a pastor I want to still meet with family, but we keep our distance and there aren’t any hugs; it’s a rough place to be.”
Fitchett recently had to manage her own personal loss when one of her best friends passed away on March 22.
“When my buddy died, our first inclination normally would have been to get together immediately to commiserate and be inside a supportive community, but now we are all grieving in isolation,” she said. “Facebook is our means of communication.”
Prior to the funeral, Fitchett expressed these concerns:
“My friend was one of eight children from a big Kenosha county farm family and two of her siblings live out of state. They cannot even travel here to be together…(When I meet) my friend’s husband and sons at the funeral home to help make arrangements at their request, do I hug them? Remain six feet away? It is all so surreal.”
Advice for coping
People are abiding by and dealing with social gathering restrictions but it isn’t easy, observes Braun. “They’re not angry; just grieving.”
“This is a unique and strange time,” Duncan said. “But here’s the thing I believe about Kenosha and the United States: We’re champions, we’re going to rise above it.”
To cope, counselors and pastors offer several suggestions.
“I think the most important idea right now, is that people pay attention to their grief; really honor their grief. Only by seeking out support and by walking through it, will any wounds heal,” Sytkowski said.
“I try to reassure people that some things are out of their control,” suggests Hansen.
“Everybody has their own network, counselors and a circle of friends. Even though the phone and social media lack the personal touch, continue to reach out,” Duncan said.
He also suggested prayer, meditation and community hotline resources.
“It’s important for people to be able to speak to their religious leaders, therapists, teachers, doctors and counselors, or anyone who can be present and supportive during this time,” Sytkowski said.
“I always find that if I’m stressed helping someone else helps,” Duncan said.
“Being a touchstone for others helps,” agrees Hansen. “My role is to help others, whatever that looks like.”
“We need to figure out how to continue to live life in the midst of this—it doesn’t have to be catastrophic,” Duncan said.
In the case of the man who had just lost his mother, Hansen said, “I put out all his different options and reminded him that his love for his mother will not diminish if she does not get a regular funeral.
“I’m hoping that when this comes to a close, funeral homes will be able to invite all the families back for (one big) celebration,” Hansen said.
