Funerals in COVID times

Fitchett recently had to manage her own personal loss when one of her best friends passed away on March 22.

“When my buddy died, our first inclination normally would have been to get together immediately to commiserate and be inside a supportive community, but now we are all grieving in isolation,” she said. “Facebook is our means of communication.”

Prior to the funeral, Fitchett expressed these concerns:

“My friend was one of eight children from a big Kenosha county farm family and two of her siblings live out of state. They cannot even travel here to be together…(When I meet) my friend’s husband and sons at the funeral home to help make arrangements at their request, do I hug them? Remain six feet away? It is all so surreal.”

Advice for coping

People are abiding by and dealing with social gathering restrictions but it isn’t easy, observes Braun. “They’re not angry; just grieving.”

“This is a unique and strange time,” Duncan said. “But here’s the thing I believe about Kenosha and the United States: We’re champions, we’re going to rise above it.”

To cope, counselors and pastors offer several suggestions.