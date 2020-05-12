Furloughs, pay cuts reach Carthage

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic already had reached all 13 University of Wisconsin System campuses by the middle of last week.
And on the private side, Carthage has been hit as well.
Carthage President John Swallow and Associate Vice President of Communications Elizabeth Young confirmed in two emails Monday night that furloughs and pay cuts were instituted across the staff as of last Thursday.
"This was a very difficult decision," Swallow said. "Carthage is a close-knit community, and all of our staff contribute to the college in extraordinary ways every day. But like higher education institutions across the country, Carthage is facing significant financial challenges because of this historic pandemic.
"We have taken the difficult step of staff furloughs and layoffs in order to stabilize our financial situation and begin our recovery while continuing to prioritize the student experience."
Swallow took a 20% pay cut, while the school's vice presidents saw their salary reduced by 10%. In addition to non-compensation reductions, Carthage also implemented a mix of furloughs, layoffs and other employment changes in an attempt to save as many positions as possible, Young said.
For most of the staff, furloughs began May 7, while others will begin theirs later this month. Where things go from there remains to be seen, Young added.
"We anticipate reviewing all furloughed positions at the end of July for return," Young said. "Some positions could be reinstated earlier, and some furloughs could extend for a period of time.
"For most furloughed positions, responsibilities drastically decreased when on-campus activities abruptly stopped. We look forward to welcoming our furloughed colleagues back to campus as soon as possible."
While some of the state's businesses have slowly begun reopening this week, the direction for education and the 2020-21 school year remains a bit murky.
The hope, Swallow said, is a return to in-person learning by the fall, which would positively affect both the staff and students.
"Our mission at Carthage is to provide a transformative and personal education year-in and year-out, no matter the circumstances," he said. "We will do everything possible for that to happen safely on campus this fall, because we know a Carthage education happens most deeply in person, in our facilities and on the shore of Lake Michigan."
Young agreed.
"We will do everything possible to make this happen," Young said. "We know the tremendous value of in-person instruction and campus activities, and we want to get back to those as soon as possible.
"If we cannot do that in September, we will be ready to provide an excellent education — complete with the personal interactions with faculty that we are known for — in a variety of different formats this fall."
On May 5, Parkside announced its staffing plans that included intermittent, consecutive-day and workload reduction furloughs for 300 staff members.
Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford took a 10% salary reduction during the summer semester, while other administrators will take a 5% pay cut.
