Furloughs, pay cuts reach Carthage

"We anticipate reviewing all furloughed positions at the end of July for return," Young said. "Some positions could be reinstated earlier, and some furloughs could extend for a period of time.

"For most furloughed positions, responsibilities drastically decreased when on-campus activities abruptly stopped. We look forward to welcoming our furloughed colleagues back to campus as soon as possible."

While some of the state's businesses have slowly begun reopening this week, the direction for education and the 2020-21 school year remains a bit murky.

The hope, Swallow said, is a return to in-person learning by the fall, which would positively affect both the staff and students.

"Our mission at Carthage is to provide a transformative and personal education year-in and year-out, no matter the circumstances," he said. "We will do everything possible for that to happen safely on campus this fall, because we know a Carthage education happens most deeply in person, in our facilities and on the shore of Lake Michigan."

Young agreed.

"We will do everything possible to make this happen," Young said. "We know the tremendous value of in-person instruction and campus activities, and we want to get back to those as soon as possible.