Garden beds dedicated to Ty'Rese West and Donte Shannon

RACINE — The Villa Street Community Garden now features two dedicated raised garden beds: one for Ty’Rese West and one for Donte Shannon, both of whom were fatally shot during attempted arrests.
Each garden bed features a plaque with one of the young men’s names on it, which were placed by their parents during a ceremony Sunday afternoon. Before the ceremony began, a “compassion caravan” passed by the gardens with decorated vehicles, signs and honking in support. The caravan was planned by members of Racine’s Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church.
After the plaques were placed, Racine Writer-in-Residence Kelsey Marie Harris read aloud “Dear White America,” by Danez Smith.
“Each night, I count my brothers and in the morning, when some do not survive to be counted, I count the holes they leave,” Harris read. “I reach for black folks & touch only air. Your master magic trick, America. Now he’s breathing, now he don’t. Abra-cadaver.”
Carl Fields, a member of Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform and program manager of Racine’s Hospitality Center, also addressed ceremony attendees and shared some of his ideas.
The Task Force was announced June 10 by Racine Mayor Cory Mason. The task force was formed after protests surrounding the killing of George Floyd in police Custody in May.
In a statement, Mason said: “Across the nation, we are having a long overdue conversation about race and policing in America. Racism is structural and institutional, and it is incumbent on us to eliminate it in all its forms.”
Fields said that during the 16 years he spent in the Wisconsin prison system, he “pledged to do this work for the rest of his life” and said he would help others get involved in any way they are able.
“I need you to understand that the voice that you have and you carry matters,” Fields said. “Your voting is your voice.”
Racine County Board Supervisor Nick Demske of Racine and Racine Alderman John Tate II also attended the ceremony.
Action needed too
Diane Lange, chairman of Olympia Brown’s Social Justice Committee, said the food from the garden will be donated to the Downtown Hospitality Center in honor of Shannon, who was 26, when he died on Jan. 17, 2018; and West, who was 18 when he died on June 15, 2019.
Lange, 68, a former Racine County Board member, said that white supremacy at present was the worst she has seen in her lifetime and that compassion was not enough; action, too, is needed.
“Let’s honor Ty’Rese West and Donte Shannon by working for change and raising vegetables,” said Lange. “Green thumbs and political will are all a part of the solution.”
