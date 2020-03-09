Gas prices drop amid coronavirus concerns

The economic fallout from the coronavirus continued its attack on the oil industry on Monday as crude prices sank to a six-year low and local fuel prices dropped below $2 per gallon.
With much of China shut down and tens of thousands of flights canceled, domestic gas prices could reach historic lows, according to Anthony Perrine, owner of Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery, 5145 Sheridan Road.
U.S. crude oil dropped 20 percent to around $30 per barrel on Monday.
“I would say we will see $1.75 (per gallon) retail prices by (Tuesday),” Perrine said. “If the barrel gets near $20, we could see close to $1 (per gallon).”
Gas prices haven’t approached $1 per gallon since the late 1990s, when national fuel costs remained fairly stable for nearly two decades.
Last week, U.S. gas prices began their descend below $2 per gallon, a trend predicted by Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
DeHaan encouraged Americans to hold off on buying gas as long as possible while “the world obsesses over the spread of COVID-19.”
“As the spread of the coronavirus induces panic on markets, oil prices have been walloped, and motorists should avoid filling up as the plummet in oil prices starts showing up at their local gas station in the days ahead,” DeHaan said.
“Nearly every village, town and city in every state will see gas prices dropping — the pace may vary, of course — but over the next week, gas prices will move lower solidly, barring any dramatic improvement in the spread of the virus.”
Experts are uncertain how far fuel prices will plummet. The average nationwide price was $2.36 per gallon on Monday. Nearly a dozen Kenosha gas stations were under $2 per gallon.
“We are going to see a lot of states drop below $2 per gallon,” said Allison Mac, director of marketing and communications for GasBuddy. “Still hard to say if $1 will happen. It is not very likely.”
Prices began falling in mid-January when experts believed the opposite would occur after a U.S. military airstrike in Iraq that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.
In January, local gas prices rose to $2.38 per gallon with belief $3 was within reach. Prices have trended primarily downward since peaking at a nationwide average of $2.90 per gallon in May 2018.
The United States is the world’s leading oil producer at nearly 13 million barrels per day.