Gas prices drop amid coronavirus concerns

The economic fallout from the coronavirus continued its attack on the oil industry on Monday as crude prices sank to a six-year low and local fuel prices dropped below $2 per gallon.

With much of China shut down and tens of thousands of flights canceled, domestic gas prices could reach historic lows, according to Anthony Perrine, owner of Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery, 5145 Sheridan Road.

U.S. crude oil dropped 20 percent to around $30 per barrel on Monday.

“I would say we will see $1.75 (per gallon) retail prices by (Tuesday),” Perrine said. “If the barrel gets near $20, we could see close to $1 (per gallon).”

Gas prices haven’t approached $1 per gallon since the late 1990s, when national fuel costs remained fairly stable for nearly two decades.

Last week, U.S. gas prices began their descend below $2 per gallon, a trend predicted by Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

DeHaan encouraged Americans to hold off on buying gas as long as possible while “the world obsesses over the spread of COVID-19.”

