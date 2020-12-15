Gas station, retail center and hotel eyed at Highway E, I-94 frontage road

She said Highway S is more suited as a location for a commercial trucking center, as it is the “gateway into Somers’ industrial parks."

“(Highway E) does not lead to a commercial or warehousing businesses,” Nelson said. “It’s not a truck route. It is the route though that goes into our educational corridor. It is the route that goes through our historical village.”

Morris said the goal is to design “a premier development in a premier location.” He said the developer is prepared to go above and beyond with associated landscaping.

“When this project is done, I guarantee you, you will be able to use this as a model for future developers,” Morris said regarding the level of landscaping in the plan.

Morris said this will not be a truck stop, as parking will not be encouraged. Commissioner Ron Grimes said, encouraged or not, trucks will park there if there are seven diesel truck fueling stalls. If parking is not provided, Grimes raised concerns that the trucks will park illegally along the frontage road or Highway E.

