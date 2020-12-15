Gas station, retail center and hotel eyed at Highway E, I-94 frontage road

SOMERS — The concept for a “Petroleum Travel Center” on Highway E, between I-94 and the east frontage road, was not detailed enough for Plan Commissioners to get behind this week, and it's not the “gateway” to the heart of the village one trustee envisions.
The multi-tenant commercial development proposal presented by developer Rick Walia and architect Bill Morris, the former Somers village and town administrator, includes: a travel center with diesel fueling bays for seven semi-trailer trucks and a convenience store; a hotel; a multi-tenant commercial building; six stand-alone retail buildings; and a drive-through lane at each building.
Jackie Nelson, who spoke during citizen comments at the commission meeting Monday as a resident rather than in her role as a trustee, was a critical of the developer’s vision for the property.
“First of all, I am in favor of a hotel and retail services as noted in the site plan,” Nelson said. “I am neutral on a retail gas station, but strongly oppose any commercial truck stop on this location.”
Nelson said the hotel should “be the anchor of the development, along with some key restaurants.”
“Highway E is basically an empty space and the gateway to the center of our cultural and residential community,” Nelson said. “We should develop something special there, like a welcoming center.”
She said Highway S is more suited as a location for a commercial trucking center, as it is the “gateway into Somers’ industrial parks."
“(Highway E) does not lead to a commercial or warehousing businesses,” Nelson said. “It’s not a truck route. It is the route though that goes into our educational corridor. It is the route that goes through our historical village.”
Morris said the goal is to design “a premier development in a premier location.” He said the developer is prepared to go above and beyond with associated landscaping.
“When this project is done, I guarantee you, you will be able to use this as a model for future developers,” Morris said regarding the level of landscaping in the plan.
Morris said this will not be a truck stop, as parking will not be encouraged. Commissioner Ron Grimes said, encouraged or not, trucks will park there if there are seven diesel truck fueling stalls. If parking is not provided, Grimes raised concerns that the trucks will park illegally along the frontage road or Highway E.
About the site
The 15.45-acre parcel is zoned A-2 general agricultural district. It is recommended to be rezoned as Interstate Highway 94 special use business district. Two entrances off the east frontage road (120th Avenue) and an entrance off of Highway E are proposed.
In addition to the rezoning request, necessary applications and approvals for this project would include:
• A conditional-use permit application (for a fueling station and any proposed outside dining areas).
• A land division (certified survey map) application.
• Site plan/building fenestration (appearance) review.
• Approval by the state Department of Transportation of proposed frontage road access points.
• Kenosha County Highway approval of the proposed access on Highway E.
• A traffic impact analysis.
• Approval of stormwater management, landscaping and lighting/photometric plans.
• City of Kenosha Airport site plan review.
• Site plan approval by the Somers Fire and Rescue Department.
The Plan Commission took no action to approve or deny the concept Monday. Commissioners asked the developer to come back with more detail.
