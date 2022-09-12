Gateway announces four presidential finalists; public forums to be held for each

The Gateway Technical College Ad Hoc Presidential Search Committee has announced four finalists to replace outgoing Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht.

The finalists to take over the reins of the college when Albrecht retires this fall include:

Aliesha Crowe, Ed.D., who now serves as vice president, Academic Affairs, for Northwood Technical College in Rice Lake.

Bradley Piazza, Ph.D., who now serves as vice president, Academic Affairs, Waukesha County Technical College, Pewaukee.

Ritu Raju, Ph.D., who now serves as vice president, Academic Affairs, Tarrant County College’s Northeast Campus, Hurst, Texas

Kathryn Rogalski, Ed.D., who now serves as vice president, Learning, at Northeast Technical College in Green Bay.

“The Ad Hoc Presidential Search Committee was very pleased with the high quality of applicants,” said Scott Pierce, Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees member and chairman of the ad hoc presidential search committee.

“We were especially pleased with the volume of applicants that came from all across the country and outside the United States.”

The candidates

Raju has served as vice president for Academic Affairs at Tarrant County College’s Northeast Campus in Hurst, Texas, since 2020. Prior to joining TCC, Raju served as dean for Advanced Manufacturing at Houston Community College, Houston, Texas (2019-2020), and division chairperson for Speech, Communication and Sign Language School at HCC (2015-18). Raju earned her doctorate in Technical Communication and Rhetoric from Texas Tech University.

Piazza has served as vice president, Academic Affairs at Waukesha County Technical College, Pewaukee, since 2016. His previous roles include dean of Business at WCTC (2007-16) and assistant dean of Business at UW-Parkside (2001-07). Piazza earned his doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the UW-Madison.

Rogalski has served as vice president, Learning, for Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Green Bay, since 2018. Prior to that, she served as the dean of Business and Social Science at Harper College in Palatine, Ill. (2014-17), and associate dean of Social Sciences at College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill. Rogalski earned her doctorate in Adult and Higher Education from Northern Illinois University.

Crowe has served as vice president, Academic Affairs, for Northwood Technical College in Rice Lake, since July 2021. Her previous roles include vice president, College Advancement at Northwood (2019-21), executive director of Institutional Advancement at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire (2014-19). Crowe holds a doctorate in Organizational Leadership, Policy and Development from the University of Minnesota.

Community sessions

Each candidate will have a day in September to visit the Gateway community. Forums open to Gateway staff, students and the public will also be held for each candidate, where they will answer questions which must be submitted in advance by the end of the day Sept. 16.

Pierce strongly encouraged participation in the open forums, which will help to decide the college’s next leader.

“We will be seeking feedback from those who participate as ad hoc committee members further screen the finalist applicants in preparation for their interview with the full board,” said Pierce.

“We are excited about the finalists and we are confident the faculty and staff, students and our communities will be pleased with the final selection of our next president.”

Dates for those visits are as follows:

Sept. 20: Raju will hold sessions on the Kenosha Campus starting at 9:30 a.m., and at the Racine Campus at 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: Piazza will hold sessions on the Kenosha Campus at 9:30 a.m., and the Racine Campus at 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 27: Rogalski will hold sessions on the Kenosha Campus at 9:30 a.m., and the Racine Campus at 2:30 p.m.

Sept, 29: Crowe will host sessions on the Kenosha Campus at 9:30 a.m., and the Racine Campus at 2:30 p.m.

Seating is limited, so those interested are asked to RSVP. Further information on each candidate, RSVP forms, forums and question submission forms can be found at www.gtc.edu/presidential-search.