Gateway announces plans for virtual graduation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gateway Technical College students eligible for graduation were notified Monday of the specifics to participate in the college’s virtual commencement ceremony.

The ceremony will be posted for viewing at 5 p.m. May 19 and will be available for viewing until June 19.

The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home orders, prompted the college to hold the commencement in a virtual format. An in-person celebration will be held at a future date which is still to be determined.

“Gateway is committed to honoring and celebrating our students’ accomplishments,” said Stacy Riley, vice president of Student Services and Enrollment Management. “This decision was made to protect the health and well-being of our students, their families and faculty and staff while celebrating our students.

“We realize students have been dreaming about graduation for years and, for many, their family has pictured this occasion for even longer. Whether they are a proud first graduate of a family or one of many in the family to graduate, we know that this change of plan is disappointing for students. We understand how this news impacts our graduates and their family, but we want them to know that we are committed to making sure their accomplishments are celebrated.”