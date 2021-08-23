Gateway Board discusses allocation of federal COVID relief funds

Mobile hot spots, new technology and helping students navigate life challenges are among some of the ways Gateway Technical College officials have applied federal grant dollars linked to the pandemic.
Gateway has received slightly more than $25 million in federal funds, based on allocations from three separate stimulus programs spread over two presidential administrations.
“We are grateful for the funding we are receiving to support our institution,” Sharon Johnson, chief financial officer and vice president of administration, said at Gateway’s monthly District Board meeting last Thursday. “Our plan is to be the best stewards of these funds and benefit Gateway in the maximum possible way.”
According to figures shared at the meeting, the bulk of the combined funds — $15.6 million — is earmarked for institutional use, while the balance is geared specifically toward student assistance.
Not all of the funds have been used — in part, because of consistently evolving guidance and directives from higher-up government officials.
“Our effort is to untangle the (various federal funding allocations),” Gateway President/CEO Bryan Albrecht said. “It’s a very complicated process. What you hear today is what we know today. It is subject to change.”
In the earliest days of the pandemic, when most in-person learning was non-existent, Johnson said Gateway officials took several steps to ensure students continued classroom activities. The college ultimately used federal funds to cover the cost of mobile hot spots, shipping textbooks to students’ homes and purchasing Chromebooks and other technology.
Stacy Riley, vice president of student services and enrollment management, said Gateway also has served as a conduit in extreme circumstances by assisting students with such needs as rent, utilities, transportation, childcare coverage and other needs through an application process. Student emergency grants have been disbursed to 2,200 students in the amount of $3.2 million.
In the latest round, Gateway reportedly has distributed $866,000 in grants to offset debt for 1,346 students, who had to seek the funds through an application process. Students receiving funds demonstrated a hardship, Riley said.
Explaining the reason for the grant program, Riley said, “This is something that I tie back to self confidence and student needs so they can provide for themselves, and their family, and be able to continue their education.”
New degree programs update
At its recent meeting, the Gateway District Board also heard a report from Albrecht on a pair of proposed associate’s degree programs that are designed to sync up to public four-year schools in the state — most notably, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Somers.
This spring, Albrecht and other Gateway administrators announced plans of adding an associate of arts degree and an associate of science degree.
The dual degrees, if approved, would give students the opportunity to take general classes at Gateway and transfer them seamlessly to UW-Parkside and, potentially, other institutions within the UW System.
The Wisconsin Technical College System recently signed off on Gateway’s request, Albrecht said.
“We continue to move down that path,” he added. “Now we’re on our way to an October meeting before the (UW) board of regents. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that Gateway will be well on its path.”