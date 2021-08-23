Gateway Board discusses allocation of federal COVID relief funds

Mobile hot spots, new technology and helping students navigate life challenges are among some of the ways Gateway Technical College officials have applied federal grant dollars linked to the pandemic.

Gateway has received slightly more than $25 million in federal funds, based on allocations from three separate stimulus programs spread over two presidential administrations.

“We are grateful for the funding we are receiving to support our institution,” Sharon Johnson, chief financial officer and vice president of administration, said at Gateway’s monthly District Board meeting last Thursday. “Our plan is to be the best stewards of these funds and benefit Gateway in the maximum possible way.”

According to figures shared at the meeting, the bulk of the combined funds — $15.6 million — is earmarked for institutional use, while the balance is geared specifically toward student assistance.

Not all of the funds have been used — in part, because of consistently evolving guidance and directives from higher-up government officials.

“Our effort is to untangle the (various federal funding allocations),” Gateway President/CEO Bryan Albrecht said. “It’s a very complicated process. What you hear today is what we know today. It is subject to change.”