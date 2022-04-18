Gateway board reviews draft 2022-23 school year budget in anticipation of upcoming hearing

Gateway Technical College’s 2022-23 school year budget could result in a year-over-year increase in spending, based on recent projections officials indicate most property owners could pay less in taxes.

Administrators presented the college’s District Board with a draft version of the spending plan for the upcoming school year, which begins July 1, during the governing body’s monthly meeting last week.

Jason Nygard, director of budget and internal audit, combed through the various facets of the budget — including the general fund portion, which fortifies day-to-day operations. Based on the proposal, it clocks in at $90.04 million and represents an increase from the 2021-22 school year general fund budget of $85.95 million.

But a variety of factors, including net new construction figures and updated mill rates, could lead to lower payments for the average taxpayer when bills arrive in property owners’ mailboxes in December, Nygard said.

Based on his most current calculations, Nygard said a property owner with a home valued at $200,000 could pay $139.18 toward the college’s line item on tax bills, resulting in a $5.11 decrease in year-over-year comparisons.

Budget adjustments

Nygard and other Gateway officials have been discussing with the District Board various aspects of the 2022-23 school year budget assumptions in recent months.

One preliminary estimate — health insurance costs — bucked what college officials described as a conservative figure. Instead of a 5 percent increase, Nygard said premiums are decreasing 2 percent, according to new information.

Based on the plan in motion, Gateway President Bryan Albrecht said a portion of the savings derived from health insurance premiums instead will be diverted to employee compensation. The college previously announced plans for minimum 3 percent salary increases.

“Some employees will receive more than 3 percent,” Albrecht said. “There will be some changes in how their compensation is measured as we go forward.”

Other figures that have been incorporated into the budget reflect decisions made at higher levels. The Wisconsin Technical Colleges Board, for example, recently approved hiking tuition 1.75 percent in the fall, bringing per-credit costs to $143.40.

The college also is expecting an influx of new students as two new associate’s degree programs are launched — one tailored around science, the other around humanities. Both are designed to give students the opportunity to seamlessly transition the two-year degrees to a four-year university within the UW System.

“In total, we’re projecting an additional $406,000 of tuition and fee revenue,” Nygard said.

The Gateway District Board will hold a public hearing on the 2022-23 budget at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the Madrigrano Board Room of the Kenosha campus.

President search

The District Board discussed processes and timelines in the search for Gateway’s next president. In January Albrecht announced he will retire this fall from the college.

During deliberations, the District Board agreed to leave the search details in the hands of an already-assembled ad-hoc committee. One of the group’s most pressing tasks is selecting a search firm.

R. Scott Pierce, board chairman, said the selected search firm will convene focus groups that will help create what has been described as a “president profile.”

“Once we get the presidential profile in place, people applying for the position will have a pretty good understanding of what we’re looking for, and what the community is looking for, in their next president,” Pierce said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0