Gateway campuses open safely for fall registration, advising

In the final weeks leading up to the 2020 Fall Semester, Gateway Technical College continues to adapt its educational delivery and services to meet the needs of its students and potential students during the pandemic.

The fall semester will bring with it a mix of on-campus and online instruction. Students in some classes will engage in at least some on-campus, hands-on training, but other parts of the course makeup — such as lectures — can be delivered virtually through an online Zoom platform.

Some courses, which emphasize lecture, discussion or other activities needing no face-to-face-contact to promote student understanding, will be delivered to students entirely online.

The work the college is doing right now to meet the needs of new and returning students seeking to enroll are many:

For returning students

Returning students can drive up to either our Kenosha or Racine campus to complete any needed requirements to start the fall semester.