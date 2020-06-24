Gateway Class of 2020 feels unappreciated, criticize virtual ceremony

Members of Gateway Technical College’s graduating class of 2020 are feeling let down by the college’s graduation celebration.
Angie Haney, a class of 2020 graduate in human service and the student representative on the Gateway Board of Trustees, told administrators and fellow trustees during a Zoom meeting just how upset her classmates are about the virtual ceremony and its lack of pomp and circumstance.
She said the virtual graduation day ceremony gave graduates a “slap in the face, a punch in the gut and even worse, a broken heart.”
Even though Haney said she had been asked to complete many surveys gauging student opinions about other issues throughout her career at Gateway, student input was not sought when deciding to how to celebrate graduates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“From the very first moment that I heard about virtual graduation, I spoke up letting the Executive Leadership Committee know what I was hearing from the students,” Haney said late last week. “I let them know we were highly upset that we weren’t asked our opinion about such a significant milestone in many of our lives.”
‘We got no excitement’
Gateway announced its plans for a virtual graduation ceremony on April 22 and the ceremony videos were posted May 19.
Haney said aside from frustration with the abrupt decision for a virtual ceremony, students were also disappointed that the graduation was composed of four separate videos instead of a continuous stream and there was no graduation music or background.
On the graduation ceremony page below the four videos are individual slides naming each graduate and their degree and with an audio recording of their name. Haney said graduates did not like that they had to search for the slides with their names.
Haney and her fellow graduates did not feel that Gateway showed them proper empathy or appreciation leading up to commencement.
“We got no excitement for graduation,” Haney said.
There were no yard signs recognizing the students like some local high schools have done, there were issues with the purchase of cap and gowns and students didn’t even receive a congratulatory postcard or email, she added.
“We didn’t see a Gateway that dreams big, a Gateway this is innovative and prides themselves as being a leader,” Haney said. “Most importantly, we didn’t see a Gateway that cares about the thousand-plus students that they sent out into the world, and for that I am not proud.”
Haney said that she was proud to be a Gateway graduate and student representative.
Haney told administrators and trustees that graduates deserve an apology, a graduation ceremony, trinket boxes, yard signs and permanent representation on the Gateway Graduation Committee so that student voices will always be heard in the planning process in the future.
“We have heard you,” said Tammi Summers, Gateway’s dean of learning success. “We received that message and certainly there still are additional things for that awesome graduating class of 2020 that are to come.”
In response to similar criticism from other 2020 graduates, Gateway’s United Student Government has dedicated more than $8,000 to purchase 1,500 lawn signs for the graduates. In addition, Gateway staff, including Summers are planning a graduation parade of sorts to be held sometime in July. It will be a socially distanced curbside parade with balloons, a march and music. During this event graduates will receive their lawn signs and a marketing packet from the college.
‘Difficult and emotional’
Bryan Albrecht, Gateway president and CEO said that the decision to cancel the traditional in-person ceremony was “extremely difficult and emotional.”
“We didn’t make it lightly,” he said.
Albrecht said that at the time the decision was made, Gateway did not have access to a suitable venue for a safe ceremony and did not have clarifications from health officials on restrictions or rules regarding gatherings of any size.
Albrecht added that Gateway is taking the graduates’ message that they do not feel appreciated to heart and said the college will continue to, “do a better job to make sure every single student knows that we value them and their engagement in their journey at Gateway.”
Bethany Ormseth, chairperson of the Gateway Board of Trustees and principal of Kenosha Unified’s Lakeview Technology Academy, thanked Haney for speaking up on behalf of her fellow students.
“In times like this, that is what leaders do,” Ormseth said
Ormseth further promised action in response to the voice of the students.
