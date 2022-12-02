Gateway Classic Cars annual Christmas gathering, Toys for Tots collection this Saturday in Kenosha

Car enthusiast are invited to the Gateway Classic Cars Annual Holiday Christmas Party, 9949 58th Place Suite 400, in Kenosha, where they can enjoy a buffet lunch and live festive music by artists including Cheryl McCrary, a former Mrs. Wisconsin Royalty International.

The event, starting at Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. and going until 2 p.m., will also be collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Toys of Tots charity, to be delivered to hospitals and local families. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the classic car showroom.

The Gateway Classic Cars Milwaukee location made its debut in July of 2016, just east of the Dairyland Greyhound Park property in the industrial park. The venue features a brand new facility housing 39,960 square feet of showroom space, and caters to automobile enthusiasts throughout the year.

The 12th showroom of Gateway Classic Cars has over 100 classic and collector vehicles available at all times.

This community event is open to the public. For more information, call (262) 220-7545 or visit www.visitkenosha.com/event/gateway-classic-cars-annual-holiday-party/1981/.