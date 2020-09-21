Gateway extends Promise 2 Finish Program deadline

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gateway Technical College has extended the deadline of its Promise 2 Finish program application until Nov. 1 and will hold several more online workshops for those interested in enrolling.

The program provides adults who have earned 12 or more college credits and have been out of college for at least two years the opportunity to finish their degree tuition-free.

Potential students must be at least age 23 or older by Jan. 1, 2020.

For more information on the Promise 2 Finish program or to register for a virtual workshop, click here: www.gtc.edu/admissions/gateway-promise/promise-2-finish

Reservations can also be made by calling (800) 247-7122.

Virtual workshops will be held:

Sept. 22 – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

ept. 28 – 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 – 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 – 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.