Gateway extends Promise 2 Finish Program deadline

Acceptance will be granted to the first 110 students who meet all of the eligibility requirements. To be eligible, students must:
have earned at least 12 college credits with a cumulative 2.0 or higher GPA.
have been out of college for at least two years (attended prior to January 1, 2019), but have not earned an associate or bachelor’s degree (technical diploma or certificate is acceptable)
be a U.S. citizen or a national or permanent resident of the United States.
live in the Gateway Technical College district
complete a Gateway application for admission and be admitted to an eligible academic program by Nov. 1
, 2020.
submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and receive a financial aid award letter by Nov. 1, 2020. Use code 005389 for Gateway.
select an academic program that meets federal and state financial aid eligibility requirements.
have an annual family earned income of $50,000 or less based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Pins were given to graduates of the nursing program during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Nursing graduates received pins, scrolls and flowers during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sarah Ertl, a nursing graduate, speaks into the camera during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sarah Ertl, a nursing graduate, speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Alyssa Bock is pinned by her mother and Dean of the School of Nursing, Vicki Hulback, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Alyssa Bock is pinned by her mother and Dean of the School of Nursing, Vicki Hulback, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Alyssa Bock is pinned by her mother and Dean of the School of Nursing, Vicki Hulback, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sarah Ertl has her pin placed by her parents during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Vicki Hulback, Dean of the School of Nursing, watches as a graduate steps up to receive a pin during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
A graduate picks up flowers and a scroll during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Erin Miller receives her pin from her daughter, Jocelyn, 10, as her son, Kaleb, looks on during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sam Sacket receives his pin from his girlfriend, Rochellie Fagan during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
A graduate receives her pin during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lisa Griffith receives her pin from her husband, Chet, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Nursing instructors clap and cheer for graduates as they receive their pins during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Dean of the School of Nursing Vicki Hulback speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Nursing graduate Natalie Nebel, right, gets help lighting her candle from instructor Paula Antlfinger during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
