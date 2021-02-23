Gateway faculty criticize pay increase below consumer price index

Gateway Technical College officials heard strong words from more than a half-dozen teachers and other faculty about an average 0.75 percent pay increase for the 2020-21 school year.

Last fall, with a litany of unknowns in play, Gateway officials froze wages. In December, administrators announced to faculty plans of implementing a 1.5 percent pay increase in January, averaging out to 0.75 percent for the entire school year.

At Gateway’s monthly district Board meeting on Thursday, a number of teachers and other faculty used the public comment portion of the agenda to weigh in on the issue and criticize the college’s decision to move forward with a pay increase that fell below the base consumer price index, or CPI.

Jay Johnson, a communications instructor and president of the Gateway Technical Education Association, said the decision to incorporate the half-year salary increase was done without faculty consultation.

“Over the past six years, the budgets approved by this board have led to an average annual surplus of $2.4 million per year, with almost $15 million in surplus over that time,” Johnson said.