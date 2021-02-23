Gateway faculty criticize pay increase below consumer price index

Gateway Technical College officials heard strong words from more than a half-dozen teachers and other faculty about an average 0.75 percent pay increase for the 2020-21 school year.
Last fall, with a litany of unknowns in play, Gateway officials froze wages. In December, administrators announced to faculty plans of implementing a 1.5 percent pay increase in January, averaging out to 0.75 percent for the entire school year.
At Gateway’s monthly district Board meeting on Thursday, a number of teachers and other faculty used the public comment portion of the agenda to weigh in on the issue and criticize the college’s decision to move forward with a pay increase that fell below the base consumer price index, or CPI.
Jay Johnson, a communications instructor and president of the Gateway Technical Education Association, said the decision to incorporate the half-year salary increase was done without faculty consultation.
“Over the past six years, the budgets approved by this board have led to an average annual surplus of $2.4 million per year, with almost $15 million in surplus over that time,” Johnson said.
He added, “There are reasons that Gateway has fallen off the list of best places to work in our area and why the employee dissatisfaction continues to increase year after year. We urge the college, and ask for the board’s oversight … to invest in their frontline workers.”
Nicole Gustafson, a Gateway counselor, said this school year has been exceptionally challenging for all involved — faculty and students — as continued strides have been made to navigate the uncharted territory of a pandemic.
“I’m here today to ask that the college provide, at a minimum, a CPI increase for employees,” Gustafson said. “We are dedicated to our students, we are dedicated to the college and we are dedicated to making Gateway all of the great things that we all value and believe Gateway is and can be.”
Tina Shanahan, a reading and writing instructor, said some teachers and faculty feel slighted.
“Faculty are the heart of everything that we do as an educational institution,” Shanahan said. “It’s clear from our vision that our goal is to make life-changing educational opportunities a reality and that we provide industry-focused education.”
Reserves tapped, challenges continue
Rules precluded board members from responding to issues brought up in public comments that were not posted on the board agenda. But later in the meeting, Gateway President/CEO Bryan Albrecht estimated that college’s reserve fund is $332,000 after accommodating the second semester salary increases. He also indicated additional health care benefits have been offered in light of the challenging year.
“I want to extend my appreciation to our faculty for their comments,” Albrecht said. “We fully understand the unique situation that we’re in this year as a result of the development of the budget.”
Gateway continues to have challenges, Albrecht said, including the current enrollment statistics, which are down 11.6 percent from the year prior.
“We continue to work on our enrollment,” Albrecht said. “It’s still not where it needs to be to sustain a college of our size, so we need to continue to monitor that.”
IN PHOTOS: A tour of Downtown Kenosha's East View Coffee Company
Last November, Jenny Ulbricht purchased $40,000 in roasting equipment, using her savings, and went into a partnership with Greg York to form East View Coffee Company. York also is the co-founder and co-owner of Rustic Road Brewery in downtown Kenosha. Ulbricht is not involved with the brewery.
Ulbricht contracted with importers and sold her first bag of coffee beans on Dec. 21. She officially began East View’s full operations in the second-floor loft area of the brewery at 5706 Sixth Ave.
Later this year, she will begin selling coffee by the cup and by the bag at the outdoor Kenosha HarborMarket.