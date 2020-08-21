Gateway finds special way to celebrate latest nursing graduates

“I’m glad they were able to get something together,” Sacket said. “We didn’t really expect anything with all the uncertainty going on. I’m glad I can have the opportunity to share with my family and friends. We worked so hard to get to this point.”

Talley agreed.

“It makes it a little more special, that we still get our moment,” she said. “We’re going through this pandemic, but I feel that we still need to be recognized as well. We’ve been waiting for this the whole time we were going through school.”

Sacket, a 2010 Bradford graduate, is currently working at Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie as a registered nurse on the medical/surgical floor. He previously was a student intern there last June.

Before he set his sights on nursing, Sacket said he worked as a personal trainer for several years.

And it was that desire to help people succeed that drew him into his current profession, albeit in a slightly different manner now.

“Nursing was different, but kind of in the same realm,” he said. “People come to us with a disease or something going on, and we try to help them get better. ... I thought it was a great area to get into because I’ve always liked helping people.”