Gateway finds special way to celebrate latest nursing graduates

Just a month into the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring graduates of the Gateway Technical College’s nursing program wrapped up their class work with an eye on graduation.
But until Friday night, they had been unable to enjoy their moment for all their efforts.
Through a lot of fast planning and plenty of input from the class of 2020, Gateway put on a celebration fit for the times we live in — complete with plenty of social distancing, but also guaranteed to create memories for a lifetime.
Between 40 and 50 of the program’s graduates participated in the “drive-up” ceremony that took place near the college’s Pike-Creek Horticulture Center.
“Pre-licensure nursing programs are the most rigorous programs in colleges,” Gateway Dean of the School of Health Vicki Hulback said. “They’re hard to begin with, but I’m really super proud of my nursing students and my faculty for being able to make that switch and to be flexible.
“... Our students have grit. They are strong, and they step up when they need to. They really put in the time and the effort to be successful and to be successful in such a stressful time.”
Two of the graduates, Sam Sacket, of Kenosha, and Brittany Talley, of Racine, were excited to have the opportunity Friday night, especially given the circumstances.
“I’m glad they were able to get something together,” Sacket said. “We didn’t really expect anything with all the uncertainty going on. I’m glad I can have the opportunity to share with my family and friends. We worked so hard to get to this point.”
Talley agreed.
“It makes it a little more special, that we still get our moment,” she said. “We’re going through this pandemic, but I feel that we still need to be recognized as well. We’ve been waiting for this the whole time we were going through school.”
Sacket, a 2010 Bradford graduate, is currently working at Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie as a registered nurse on the medical/surgical floor. He previously was a student intern there last June.
Before he set his sights on nursing, Sacket said he worked as a personal trainer for several years.
And it was that desire to help people succeed that drew him into his current profession, albeit in a slightly different manner now.
“Nursing was different, but kind of in the same realm,” he said. “People come to us with a disease or something going on, and we try to help them get better. ... I thought it was a great area to get into because I’ve always liked helping people.”
Talley is a 2011 Racine Case graduate and currently is working at the Ridgewood Care Center, a long-term facility in Racine. She started there as a CNA in 2013.
Both graduates agreed that the education they received from Gateway was not only challenging, but also prepared them for their current roles.
“It’s definitely, I would say the hardest thing I’ve done in my life, for sure,” Sacket said. “... It’s done a very good job of preparing me. I’m not surprised. I feel in control of what I can do.”
Talley, who said she was interested in becoming a nurse back in third grade, said the instructors at Gateway left an indelible impression on her.
“The teachers put you through so much critical thinking, and at the time, you’re like, ‘This is so hard,’” she said. “But now that I’m done, I hear so may of my teachers in my head. ... I’m grateful for that. I look back and know they were right.”
‘Year of the Nurse’
Ironically enough, before the pandemic hit, 2020 already was being celebrated by the World Health Organization as the “Year of the Nurse.”
That made getting some kind of ceremony together even more important, Hulback said.
“We have a huge nursing shortage, so we really want to be supportive and help our nurses transition into the work force,” she said. “During this time, I think it’s even more important than ever that we support our health care workers.”
Original plans were to hold a ceremony in April for the 56 spring graduates, but that option didn’t allow for a traditional pinning event, which led to the drive-up idea that took place Friday night.
In addition, 16 summer students completed their education just hours before the ceremony, Hulback said.
Family ties
And if all that weren’t enough, Hulback was able to share the stage with her daughter, Alyssa Bock, 21, a Central graduate, who also successfully completed the Gateway program.
Bock already has begun working at Aurora Health Care in Kenosha.
“(Friday) becomes an even extra special night because my only daughter (was) pinned and is going to be a nurse,” Hulback said.
