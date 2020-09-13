Gateway Foundation seeks donors for emergency grants to students

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gateway Technical College Foundation has created the Red Hawk Strong Kenosha emergency grant fund to help students struggling to continue their education because of impacts from August unrest in Kenosha to their home, family or work.

Corporate and private donors have stepped forward to contribute to the campaign, and the Foundation welcomes other contributions.

“We understand the events in Kenosha have negatively impacted some Gateway students in a variety of ways,” said Jennifer Charpentier, Gateway Technical College Foundation executive director.

“I am grateful the community recognizes our students may need support to help them with their tuition and fees, educational supplies and books, or with basic needs such as food, shelter, food, replacement of personal items due to fire, and utilities.

“Our collective goal is to support our students during difficult times. We want to help them achieve their goals and reach their dreams of a family-supporting career or transition to our four-year college partners.”

To donate:

Community members interested in donating to the Red Hawk Kenosha Strong fund may reach out to Charpentier at charpentierj@gtc.edu or (262) 564-2866.