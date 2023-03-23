In the end, it was all about help students and their families get enough food.

Gateway Technical College and Grace Welcome Center in Kenosha teamed up Wednesday in a special mobile food pantry designed to help those in need.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers from the welcome center joined others from GTC in loading bread, milk, vegetables, meat and nonperishables into wagons to transport to vehicles for those who came in need of assistance.

"We try to have well-balanced options for people to make meals," said Denise Russell, director of the Grace Welcome Center food pantry. "We try to hit all the food groups."

The pantry project came after the need was identified for students and families at Gateway.

"They are in a situation where they want to come to class and help themselves and their families by earning a degree, but they don't have enough money for groceries for their kids," said Gateway Impact coordinator Sarah Marbes. "They will be limited in their ability to be successful in their classes if they are hungry or worry about how they will feed their families. Efforts, such as the food pantry, will empower them to earn their degree and be successful."

Hosting the pantry at the Kenosha Gateway campus eliminated the extra step of finding time to make it to area food pantries for Gateway students.

"It's nice to make it easy for (students)," Marbes said.

Volunteers from both Gateway and Grace Welcome Center were enthusiastic about assisting other people in their community.

"I say Tuesday's are the best days of the week because we work our drive-thru (pantry)," volunteer Randy Pierce said. "But I'll have to add Wednesday to that (rank)."

Gateway student Rebekah Neff said it "felt nice" to help people at the mobile food pantry, including those who may have language barriers to overcome.

"It feels nice to give back," Neff said. "It feels nice to help people who can't speak English (because) I speak Spanish. It's rewarding."

Russell said there are plans to make the mobile pantry a monthly occurrence at Gateway.

"We know students are having a hard time, so this gives them an opportunity to pick it up at the school," Russell said. "We're looking forward to next month."