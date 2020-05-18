Gateway graduate moves right into nursing

While the coronavirus has provided a litany of hiccups and disruptions in everyone’s lives, Bock said she is more determined than ever to give it her all in the profession.

“Honestly, none of this has taken away the excitement I have for being a nurse,” she said.

Bock and her fellow graduates are closing out their Gateway experience in an unprecedented way this spring. Instead of the typical crowd-filled arena setting, college staffers are holding the ceremony online to comply with social distancing.

While the virtual method is not what Bock or any of her graduates imagined when they first entered Gateway, Bock said she is grateful she still was able to earn her degree and enter the profession on time, as planned.

As the pandemic swept through the region, and Gateway closed its campus to most in-person classes and activities, Bock said she and her classmates initially questioned whether they would be able to complete the semester since so much of the nursing curriculum is hands-on.

“But it all has worked out,” Bock said. “Our instructors really pulled through for us. They took the time, and because of them, we’re able to jump in and do what we set out to do when we started working for this degree.”