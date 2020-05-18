Gateway graduate moves right into nursing

The COVID-19 pandemic has not deterred Alyssa Bock from becoming a nurse. In fact, it has only bolstered her desire to dive into a profession she has long aspired to enter.
Bock, of Pleasant Prairie, is one of 1,576 prospective candidates from the Summer 2019, Fall 2019, Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 semesters being recognized Tuesday in Gateway Technical College’s annual commencement ceremony, which this year is being held virtually.
For Bock, who wrapped up her coursework this month and is earning her associate’s degree in nursing, the transition from student to full-time professional is seamless.
She is already working at Aurora Medical Center’s hospital in Kenosha as a labor and delivery nurse and just completed her second full week in the role.
“I’ve always had that interest,” Bock, a fourth-generation nurse, said of entering the profession. “It’s something I had thought about, growing up, and it’s always been my passion.”
Bock, a Salem native and Westosha Central High School graduate, concedes she never would have imagined entering the workforce as a certified nurse in these circumstances. But she said she and others in the profession are more than willing to rise to the challenges of the moment.
“None of us were expecting to walk into a pandemic once we graduated,” she said. “But we have been training for the last two years for the absolute worst scenarios. We had to go through some really complicated scenarios (in class) with fake patients, so it’s prepared us.”
While the coronavirus has provided a litany of hiccups and disruptions in everyone’s lives, Bock said she is more determined than ever to give it her all in the profession.
“Honestly, none of this has taken away the excitement I have for being a nurse,” she said.
Bock and her fellow graduates are closing out their Gateway experience in an unprecedented way this spring. Instead of the typical crowd-filled arena setting, college staffers are holding the ceremony online to comply with social distancing.
While the virtual method is not what Bock or any of her graduates imagined when they first entered Gateway, Bock said she is grateful she still was able to earn her degree and enter the profession on time, as planned.
As the pandemic swept through the region, and Gateway closed its campus to most in-person classes and activities, Bock said she and her classmates initially questioned whether they would be able to complete the semester since so much of the nursing curriculum is hands-on.
“But it all has worked out,” Bock said. “Our instructors really pulled through for us. They took the time, and because of them, we’re able to jump in and do what we set out to do when we started working for this degree.”
Bock and other graduates in the college’s nursing program will still have a ceremonial pinning ceremony, in person, at a later date.
“I’m glad that’s going to happen, because I really did grow close to everyone (in the program),” Bock said.
Tuesday’s virtual ceremony, which begins at 5 p.m., will include a special video of commencement speakers and each graduate being recognized individually. Patrick Booth, president and CEO of CCB Technology, is serving as keynote speaker.
