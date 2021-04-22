Gateway graduations will feature ‘pomp and circumstance,’ but will be different this spring

Three separate ceremonies are planned Saturday, May 22, for Gateway’s School of Health and School of Manufacturing programs, in addition to a send-off for students in the pre-college program.

On Sunday, May 23, ceremonies will take place in the School of Business and Transportation and School of Protective and Human Services.

The ceremonies will be held in the large parking lot outside of the Madrigrano Conference Center, 3520 30th Ave. at the Gateway Technical College Kenosha Campus. All students will be directed to the appropriate location once they arrive on campus.

‘Drive-in experience’

Family and friends will be invited, but with a new twist Haywood likened to the drive-in movie experience of yesteryear. The goal, she said, is to create a fun, yet safe, environment for loved ones to cheer on graduates.

Audience members will have the opportunity to see the ceremony on large screens and listen through a low-frequency radio station. The college also is planning a live stream of the ceremonies for people unable to attend in person.

“You still will have pomp and circumstance,” Haywood said. “You still will hear the music, and it will still feel just like a regular ceremony.”