Gateway graduations will feature ‘pomp and circumstance,’ but will be different this spring

It will be familiar, yet undeniably different.
This was the overarching sentiment from Gateway Technical College officials Tuesday as details of this spring’s graduation ceremony came into focus.
Questions of how Gateway would send off graduates at the culmination of the unorthodox, pandemic-laden 2020-21 school year have been a part of the planning process since the beginning of the year, officials said.
At Gateway’s monthly District Board meeting Tuesday, Zina Haywood, executive vice president and provost for academic and campus affairs, said a number of efforts went into the planning process, including student input, surveys and focus groups.
“The No. 1 thing (graduates) wanted was to walk across the stage, so we certainly kept that in mind as we planned our 2021 ceremony,” Haywood said.
Incorporating that traditional component at a time when life is anything but normal required planning, Haywood said. A series of efforts will intermingle traditional touches with COVID-19 safeguards.
Gateway this spring will have in-person graduations, but with five smaller ceremonies, based on academic program.
Who is eligible?
All students who graduated from a technical diploma or associate of applied science degree in Fall 2020 or Spring 2021, as well as all students who are registered for their final coursework in Summer 2021 by April 15, will be invited to participate in the appropriate ceremony for their program.
Three separate ceremonies are planned Saturday, May 22, for Gateway’s School of Health and School of Manufacturing programs, in addition to a send-off for students in the pre-college program.
On Sunday, May 23, ceremonies will take place in the School of Business and Transportation and School of Protective and Human Services.
The ceremonies will be held in the large parking lot outside of the Madrigrano Conference Center, 3520 30th Ave. at the Gateway Technical College Kenosha Campus. All students will be directed to the appropriate location once they arrive on campus.
‘Drive-in experience’
Family and friends will be invited, but with a new twist Haywood likened to the drive-in movie experience of yesteryear. The goal, she said, is to create a fun, yet safe, environment for loved ones to cheer on graduates.
Audience members will have the opportunity to see the ceremony on large screens and listen through a low-frequency radio station. The college also is planning a live stream of the ceremonies for people unable to attend in person.
“You still will have pomp and circumstance,” Haywood said. “You still will hear the music, and it will still feel just like a regular ceremony.”
Eligible graduates are invited to sign up for the ceremony via Gateway’s MarchingOrder portal. They have been sent information about the online portal via mail and email earlier in April. The deadline to sign up for the ceremony is Tuesday, May 4.
Gateway President Bryan Albrecht said graduation has been, and will continue to be, an important part of the college experience — even in the midst of a pandemic.
“We always want to acknowledge our students for their accomplishments and also for the extraordinary work they’re doing in the community already,” Albrecht said.
Other business
In other matters Tuesday, the Gateway District Board:
Approved a draft version of the college’s anticipated $87.7 million budget for the 2021-22 school year, which officially takes effect July 1.
Jason Nygard, director of Gateway’s budget and internal audit office, said current projections point to an increase in the property tax levy, based on net new construction, from $39.22 million this school year to $40.18 million in the upcoming year. The figure factors in the regular operating budget and debt service.
Gateway will hold a public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Madrigrano Center at the Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.
Heard a report on enrollment projections for the upcoming summer and fall semesters.
Stacy Riley, vice president of student services and enrollment management, said indicators point to increases as 2021 unfolds.