Gateway holds drive-thru ceremony in Kenosha

Gateway Technical College held a drive-through celebration at its Kenosha campus last week to honor graduates who were part of the spring 2020 virtual commencement ceremony.
The event offered a safe and fun way for the college to celebrate its technical diploma and associate-degree graduates. Students in the college’s United Student Government partnered with the college to host the event as a way to recognize graduates who were unable to gather as a group for the commencement ceremony in May.
“It is an honor to recognize all 2020 Gateway Technical College graduates with this celebration event,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht. “Gateway graduates are inspirational leaders for their families, the workforce and our community.”
The COVID-19 pandemic kept the college from holding its typical in-person commencement ceremony, so an online ceremony was held in its place in May. College leaders still wanted to hold an in-person celebration but, in light of restrictions and the health risks posed for large in-person gatherings, decided on the format of a drive-through event.
Many students drove vehicles to the Science Building on the Kenosha campus, where their name was formally announced while Gateway staff and faculty on hand cheered and lauded them for their accomplishments. They were provided an official diploma cover, congratulatory yard sign and other items to celebrate their accomplishment. A large Gateway photo backdrop was set up for students and any family members in the vehicle with them to stop and take a photo to mark the occasion, and a DJ was on hand, playing graduation-themed music.
Social distancing practices were followed and all staff members and students were required to wear masks in an effort to make the event as fun and safe as possible for everyone involved. Photos from the event can be found at https://bit.ly/KenoshaDriveGTC.
