Gateway host site for College Goal Wisconsin, helping potential students with college finance questions

A program designed to help education students and families about the key question of how to pay for college will be held locally this week.

Gateway Technical College is one of the host sites for College Goal Wisconsin, to be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Academic Building on the college’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

The college recommends those who are interested plan to arrive at 5:45 p.m. to check in.

The event focuses on helping students and potential students navigate the financial aid process by providing in-person access to free information and financial aid experts.

“By taking part in this event, we can help those within our community to see that attending college is possible,” said Pam Lowrey, Gateway director of Financial Aid. “Applying for financial aid can potentially help remove financial barriers that hinder the pursuit of an education.

“The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can be intimidating for some to complete. Those who attend will receive one-on-one assistance on how to complete the FAFSA.”

Those who participate will be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. For the entire list of paperwork needed to make the event a success along with more information, go to www.collegegoalwi.org

Students and parents are encouraged to attend together.

Virtual College Goal Wisconsin events will also be held Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. Events begin at 6 p.m., and those interested can register at the College Goal website.

Keeshia Jones, a Gateway student finance specialist, will be Gateway’s Kenosha Campus College Goal Wisconsin site coordinator.

Those who would like to volunteer for the event should contact Jones for training opportunities and more information at jonesk@gtc.edu.