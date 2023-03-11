Gateway Technical College students put their skills to the test Saturday as part of the campus' second annual simulated disaster training exercise on Saturday.

The interprofessional simulation, held inside the Inspire Center and nearby parking lot on its Kenosha campus at 3520 30th Ave., brought dozens of students and staff together, as they worked through issues they might face in a real-world environment.

Students from four programs — nursing, physical therapy assistance, surgical technology and EMS/paramedic — took part to help hone skills they’ve gained in their coursework in a simulated high-stress emergency situation.

The mock crisis scenario — with Gateway students playing roles as patients — was of a blast from a gas pipe leaking into the Inspire Center.

Students triaged care, practiced how they would communicate with other emergency service personnel and helped ensure patient safety remained a top priority through the transfer of care.

Morgan Kaiser, a registered nurse and director of simulation and skills operations, organized the event. Kaiser said such efforts help provide crucial training for students.

"Our main goal always is communication," Kaiser said. "We want our students to communicate to other disciplines. This is real-world experience. They need to learn how to communicate to one another when they are working in the hospital or wherever they work after they graduate."

Gateway partnered with the Kenosha Police Department and We Energies to make the simulation impactful and as real as possible. After the mock-disaster students shared their thoughts about it during a debriefing.

"We do it with our students' individual disciplines all throughout the year but we really feel that it's important to learn how to communicate though various disciplines all together in a stressful situation so they can learn to speak the same language, provide patient care and just break-down some of those barriers or misunderstandings about what other disciplines do," Kaiser said. "We share the various scopes of practice. It's a really fun experience. We hope to not make it scary, but we want it to be a fun learning experience for our students."

Kaiser said a healthy community needs trusted and confident health care and emergency medical professionals.