Gateway Technical College believes in giving back to the community as well as providing its students an opportunity to apply what they have learned in the classroom to help others.

Several School of Health programs have done this for nearly two decades through the health and wellness fair – a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha – where children visit the college to learn more about healthy habits and the careers they may want to enter someday.

This year’s event, held Feb. 10 on the Kenosha Campus, featured Gateway students from Dental Assistant, Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, Barber Technologist and Cosmetology programs working with Boys & Girls Club children to learn about healthy habits.

“They are learning about whole health and wellness in a fun environment,” says Dental Assistant Program director and longtime wellness event organizer Heidi Gottfried. “For example, they learn how to properly brush and floss their teeth and make good nutritional choices.

“I hope they gain a greater sense of health and wellness by coming to this event. They are also getting a free oral exam which is relayed back to the parents.”

Racine Dental Group dentists Brian Waldau and David Kemper volunteered their time to work with Gateway Dental Assistant students to provide the oral exam in the college’s Dental lab. Some children also received a fluoride varnish for their teeth if prescribed by one of the dentists.

Students at this year’s event also learned about healthy handwashing techniques from nursing students, had their nails painted with Barber/Cosmetology students and participated in an obstacle course with Physical Therapist Assistant students, among other activities.

Gottfried said the event, held for the past 18 years, benefits Gateway students in a number of ways. It gives them an opportunity to give back to the community as well as another way to use the skills they’ve gained in the classroom on actual patients.

“There are times in their clinical rotations that Gateway students are unable to work with children,” she said. “They might see one or two, but not a lot. This allows them to work with children in a fast-paced environment.”