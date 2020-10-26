Gateway increases tax levy $1M from June projection at a time of uncertainty

In anticipation of December tax bills, Gateway officials have put the finishing touches on the technical college’s property tax levy for the current 2020-21 school year.
Plans call for increasing the levy amount by $1 million more than a preliminary summer estimate. However, the total Gateway tax bill for property owners is expected to remain unchanged.
Gateway’s District Board on Thursday set the property tax levy total at $39.2 million, up from the $38.2 million estimate in June.
Jason Nygard, director of Gateway’s budget and internal audit office, said the levy increase follows a years-long trend of upping the total budget levy, offset by flat tax rates which take advantage of higher overall property values due to development.
Based on his calculations, Nygard said the average property owner — a resident owning a home valued at $200,000 — stands to pay about $160 on the upcoming tax bill for the college. That's the same amount as last year.
Two years ago, the college levied $34.7 million across the communities it serves; last year, the levy amount was set at $36.7 million.
Nygard said the levy total takes into account the amount of net new construction throughout the college’s footprint.
“The impact (because of that) to the taxpayer has remained basically flat over the same period,” Nygard said.
Questions of what the infusion of an additional $1 million in property tax revenue means at a time of deep uncertainty cropped up during the recent District Board discussion.
Gateway President Bryan Albrecht said the increased figure gives the college more flexibility as a number of unknowns loom in the months ahead.
“Right now, the way we structured this year’s budget because of COVID, we wanted to make sure we had the available resources for any additional expenses,” Albrecht said. “That money gives us a little bit of a cushion.”
Albrecht said the goal is to not dip into fund balance reserves to shore up budget deficits through the rest of this year’s school budget.
“Hopefully, if everything stays exactly as it is today … we’ll end the year with a $1 million surplus,” Albrecht said. “But a lot of this hinges on what happens in our spring term with enrollment and any additional reductions that might be made at the state level or the federal level.”
While Gateway has been facing challenging headwinds — and could continue doing so in the near future as the economy remains on the mend — Albrecht said a long-range look can help the college weather the pandemic.
“We have to rebuild our local economy so that students want to come back to school and leverage Gateway in a more productive way for themselves,” Albrecht said. “We are going to continue to pursue additional partnerships. (They) will help us build our brand and our community. We’re doing our best guess on how we can manage the resources that we have.”
Scott Pierce, chair of the Gateway District Board, said the unknowns of outside funding sources and future enrollment can cause angst.
But Pierce, who meets routinely with his counterparts in technical colleges across Wisconsin, said the current challenges at Gateway are not unusual.
“There are some other colleges out there struggling far more than we are because of enrollments and everything else,” Pierce said. “I think we should be happy with the place we are in right now.”
