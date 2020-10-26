Gateway increases tax levy $1M from June projection at a time of uncertainty

Questions of what the infusion of an additional $1 million in property tax revenue means at a time of deep uncertainty cropped up during the recent District Board discussion.

Gateway President Bryan Albrecht said the increased figure gives the college more flexibility as a number of unknowns loom in the months ahead.

“Right now, the way we structured this year’s budget because of COVID, we wanted to make sure we had the available resources for any additional expenses,” Albrecht said. “That money gives us a little bit of a cushion.”

Albrecht said the goal is to not dip into fund balance reserves to shore up budget deficits through the rest of this year’s school budget.

“Hopefully, if everything stays exactly as it is today … we’ll end the year with a $1 million surplus,” Albrecht said. “But a lot of this hinges on what happens in our spring term with enrollment and any additional reductions that might be made at the state level or the federal level.”

While Gateway has been facing challenging headwinds — and could continue doing so in the near future as the economy remains on the mend — Albrecht said a long-range look can help the college weather the pandemic.