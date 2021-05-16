Gateway Lincoln Building overhaul includes facility for nursing students

The size and scope of Gateway Technical College’s nursing-focused Lincoln Building overhaul is set to expand as officials announced plans for a new training facility.

Gateway’s District Board on Thursday gave its approval to remodel the third floor of the Lincoln Building on the Racine campus. The project, which requires final authority from the Wisconsin Technical College System, carries an estimated $1.5 million price tag.

Remodeling the 4,433 square feet of space on the third floor is a reflection of the college’s partnership with Advocate Aurora Health. Plans call for repurposing the area for skills labs and additional classrooms.

Best practices

“We’re really trying to leverage the look of their new Mount Pleasant facility with what our classrooms look like,” Tom Cousino, associate vice president of facilities and security at Gateway, said. “We’re trying to take the best practices from all over so students have a great experience.”

The new training facility is the latest in a series of updates for the Lincoln Building, which was constructed in 1963.