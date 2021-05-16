Gateway Lincoln Building overhaul includes facility for nursing students

The size and scope of Gateway Technical College’s nursing-focused Lincoln Building overhaul is set to expand as officials announced plans for a new training facility.
Gateway’s District Board on Thursday gave its approval to remodel the third floor of the Lincoln Building on the Racine campus. The project, which requires final authority from the Wisconsin Technical College System, carries an estimated $1.5 million price tag.
Remodeling the 4,433 square feet of space on the third floor is a reflection of the college’s partnership with Advocate Aurora Health. Plans call for repurposing the area for skills labs and additional classrooms.
Best practices
“We’re really trying to leverage the look of their new Mount Pleasant facility with what our classrooms look like,” Tom Cousino, associate vice president of facilities and security at Gateway, said. “We’re trying to take the best practices from all over so students have a great experience.”
The new training facility is the latest in a series of updates for the Lincoln Building, which was constructed in 1963.
Last fall, the District Board authorized a $7 million remodeling project. Those improvements include state-of-the-art technology and building features and standard updates, such as accommodations to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
For most of the current school year, the Lincoln Building has undergone its metamorphosis with construction crews gutting many areas inside the facility.
“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Gateway President Bryan Albrecht said Thursday as he provided an update on the work. “It was completely deconstructed, and now it’s being reconstructed.”
Prior to last fall’s approval, a number of considerations were on the table for the building’s future, including razing and rebuilding the facility. Ultimately, remodeling the complex within its current space was deemed the least costly option.
According to Gateway officials, the goal is to have the new Lincoln facility open by spring 2022.
Summer retreat
The District Board on Thursday also reviewed potential discussion topics for the for the coming summer retreat in July. The annual event is an opportunity for the board to dig deeper into big-picture issues affecting Gateway.
One item that was added to a draft version of the summer retreat agenda after Thursday’s meeting is a category described as “employee development.”
Several board members, including Ram Bhatia, called for a deeper discussion of Gateway’s relationship between the board, administrators and faculty.
In recent meetings, a handful of faculty — frequently representing the teachers union, the Gateway Technical Education Association — have taken aim at the level of salary increases offered in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, in addition to sharing other concerns.
“I wasn’t very pleased to hear the comments from the faculty, because I’ve always believed Gateway is the best place to work,” Bhatia said. “I’m just throwing out some ideas, but maybe its time to invite some people and say, ‘Let’s talk about what’s on your mind.’”