Gateway Lofts development next to Gateway Technical College in Kenosha nearly ready to start accepting leases

Gateway Lofts, a development soon to open across the street from Gateway Technology Collage’s Kenosha Campus, is nearly ready to begin accepting leases from students and the community.

The development will include 70 units of accessible housing at 3601 30th Ave.

“Land Quest is excited to provide 70 units of high end market rate housing that will benefit not only Gateway students and faculty but also the surrounding communities,” said Ryan Douglas, president of LandQuest. “Development amenities will include a workout facility, pet spa, electric vehicle charging stations, dog run, coffee bar, and much more.”

“In our first phase we’ve converted a formerly vacant and blighted medical office into 42 units of luxury loft apartments with 12 ft ceilings, open floor plans, and in-unit laundry hookups,” he said. “We are also adding an additional 28 new construction units to the site.

“These units are open to be rented by everyone, but are especially convenient for students and faculty at the Gateway Campus,” Douglas said.

Gateway staff and students will be given preferential leasing rights to the Lofts prior to the official grand opening to be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 6.

Officials indicated about a dozen students and staff have already shown interest in the newly remodeled units, which include one-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio apartments.

“Transportation and access to housing can be barriers to student success,” said Zina Haywood, Gateway Technical College executive president/provost. “Research shows that students who live on or near campus have greater academic success. Convenient housing is a need and desire of our students. Housing close to the Kenosha campus will benefit the community by supporting students in occupational programs that ultimately build the local economy.”

Unit costs will range $850 to $1,575 monthly.

