Gateway names Bennett, Seeds of Hope as Dr. King humanitarians for MLK event Jan. 18

Gateway Technical College has named Gregory Bennett Jr. and Seeds of Hope as this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarians.

They will be recognized for their contributions to society, their school, business or profession, as well as their dedication to volunteerism and philanthropic work.

They will be honored at Gateway’s 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at noon on Jan. 18.

This year’s version of this annual event will be held online in a virtual format.

Community members can join the event virtually by visiting gtc.edu/mlk on the day of the event and clicking the link to view the live stream, which will be located at the top of the page. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person attendance for this year’s event.

This year’s theme is “Response, Resiliency, Restoration.” The program will run from noon to 1 p.m.