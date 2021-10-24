Gateway officials outline plans for new associate's degree programs, reduce 2021-22 tax levy

Gateway Technical College officials are planning two new associate’s degree programs aimed at providing students with a clear roadmap to an eventual four-year degree.
Gateway administrators on Thursday announced the next steps for two-year associate's degree programs that heavily emphasize the general education requirements that are commonplace at four-year universities.
“It’s really about access for our students,” said Zina Haywood, executive vice president and provost for academic and campus affairs. “It’s about creating that pathway to the bachelor’s degrees that we were not able to do before.”
Beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, Gateway will offer an Associate of Science degree emphasizing the science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, fields. The college also will include in its catalog a separate Associate of Arts degree that will emphasize different areas of study, including the humanities and social sciences.
Gateway officials announced plans to introduce the pair of university-friendly programs at the beginning of the year, and multiple steps had to take place, including approvals from the local District Board, as well as state-level approvals from officials within the Wisconsin Technical College System and the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents.
Students taking either of the associate’s degree programs will be able to seamlessly transfer their 60-credit degrees to four-year schools within the University of Wisconsin System and apply them to bachelor’s degrees.
While Gateway has long had a close working relationship with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside through 14 separate articulation agreements, Haywood said the new degrees are pivotal for students interested in continuing their higher education pursuits after graduating from the technical college.
UW-Parkside will continue to play an important role with the new programs. In some instances, students enrolled in the pair of programs will take courses at UW-Parkside, rather than Gateway, to reduce the need to launch full-fledged programs.
Haywood pointed to physical education, which is not currently offered at Gateway, as an example. Rather than create a program and staff a department from scratch, Haywood said students will be able to take classes at UW-Parkside.
R. Scott Pierce, chair of the Gateway District Board, said he was pleased with the progress that has taken place.
“It’s something we’ve been pushing for years,” he said. “I know it was a lot of work.”
Tax levy reduced
Also Thursday, the District Board gave final approval to Gateway’s 2021-22 school year budget, which initially was adopted in June, but has been modified as additional data was made available.
The college is reducing its property tax levy, which is a reversal from the plans originally set in motion.
The levy total clocks in at $38.14 million, which is a reduction from the $40.18 million earmarked in the June version of the budget. The college received more funding than anticipated from the state, which resulted in the tax levy trim.
The bulk of the levy, $23.37 million, will fortify the operating budget. The remaining $14.76 million will go toward paying down existing debt.