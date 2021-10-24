Gateway officials outline plans for new associate's degree programs, reduce 2021-22 tax levy

While Gateway has long had a close working relationship with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside through 14 separate articulation agreements, Haywood said the new degrees are pivotal for students interested in continuing their higher education pursuits after graduating from the technical college.

UW-Parkside will continue to play an important role with the new programs. In some instances, students enrolled in the pair of programs will take courses at UW-Parkside, rather than Gateway, to reduce the need to launch full-fledged programs.

Haywood pointed to physical education, which is not currently offered at Gateway, as an example. Rather than create a program and staff a department from scratch, Haywood said students will be able to take classes at UW-Parkside.

R. Scott Pierce, chair of the Gateway District Board, said he was pleased with the progress that has taken place.

“It’s something we’ve been pushing for years,” he said. “I know it was a lot of work.”

Tax levy reduced

Also Thursday, the District Board gave final approval to Gateway’s 2021-22 school year budget, which initially was adopted in June, but has been modified as additional data was made available.