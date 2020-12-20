Gateway officials: Some virtual instruction here to stay

“If you all of a sudden just say you’re going to stop it, the concern is some of those students might open enroll to other districts that are offering it,” he said. “An upside to this whole shutdown is we have certainly learned greater use of our technology and how we’re going to be able to continue to use that with a blended format.”

While virtual instruction was not a foreign concept before the onset of the pandemic this spring, Albrecht said he believes the robust rollout of different technological tools and platforms will provide greater opportunities for the college to meet the student body’s diverse needs.

“We’re not going to back away from this hybrid learning environment,” he said. “I think it’s too important to meet students where they are and try to use technology as a way to bridge that gap of the traditional 3 p.m. class to ‘I need to pick up my children at 3 p.m.’”

Although virtual instruction has been ramped up, Gateway officials said the college remains committed to the traditional classroom setting as well, and a balancing act between the two schools of thought remains in the exploratory phase.

“There’s a middle ground there, somewhere, that we need to find,” Albrecht said.

Lincoln Building