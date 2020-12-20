Gateway officials: Some virtual instruction here to stay

The abrupt transition from traditional in-person classroom learning to a virtual format for much of 2020 will play a role in a post-COVID-19 future, Gateway Technical College officials indicated last week.
Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway, shared his thoughts on the ever-growing importance technology will play on the college in the road ahead. His comments were made amid a broader discussion of a long-range visioning process within the college at the monthly District Board meeting Thursday.
“One of the big areas where I think you’ll see big changes for Gateway, and all colleges going forward, will be the technology solutions that we’ve learned,” Albrecht said. “I think you’re going to see a transformation on our delivery of education.”
R. Scott Pierce, chairman of the District Board, offered similar sentiments, basing his observations on dialogue he has had with educators in the K-12 arena in various areas of Wisconsin.
“I’ve been in conversations with a number of superintendents,” Pierce said. “They’re talking about the next level because a lot of these families that have been working with this virtual format — they’re liking it. They’re finding that they like the flexibility.”
A blended format likely
While there are questions about student performance — particularly in the K-12 arena — Pierce said school districts continuing with some component of virtual learning could be at a competitive advantage from those not offering it. The same concept, he said, he could carry over to technical colleges.
“If you all of a sudden just say you’re going to stop it, the concern is some of those students might open enroll to other districts that are offering it,” he said. “An upside to this whole shutdown is we have certainly learned greater use of our technology and how we’re going to be able to continue to use that with a blended format.”
Support Local Journalism
While virtual instruction was not a foreign concept before the onset of the pandemic this spring, Albrecht said he believes the robust rollout of different technological tools and platforms will provide greater opportunities for the college to meet the student body’s diverse needs.
“We’re not going to back away from this hybrid learning environment,” he said. “I think it’s too important to meet students where they are and try to use technology as a way to bridge that gap of the traditional 3 p.m. class to ‘I need to pick up my children at 3 p.m.’”
Although virtual instruction has been ramped up, Gateway officials said the college remains committed to the traditional classroom setting as well, and a balancing act between the two schools of thought remains in the exploratory phase.
“There’s a middle ground there, somewhere, that we need to find,” Albrecht said.
Lincoln Building
At Thursday’s meeting, the District Board also took final action on previously discussed plans underway at the Lincoln Building on the Racine campus.
The board authorized the issuance of $1.5 million in general obligation promissory notes to help fortify improvements to the facility, which houses the nursing program.
The entire project, expected to cost $7 million, includes 4,000 square feet of additional space onto the existing building.
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.