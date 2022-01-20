Gateway President/CEO Bryan Albrecht announces retirement

Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht, who has overseen the college during a time of major changes in workforce development, the changing retail environment, technological changes in manufacturing and the emergence of logistics as a central pillar of the local economy, announced Thursday morning that he will retire this fall.

His pending retirement will cap a 38-year career in education, including the last 18 here in southeast Wisconsin.

Albrecht made his announcement during the college's Board of Trustees meeting at Gateway's Kenosha campus. Gateway serves more than 21,000 students and offers more than 70 career programs at campuses and centers in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

The exact date for Albrecht's departure wasn't announced Thursday. An ad hoc committee has been formed and will partner with a firm to conduct a national search for Albrecht's successor.

Albrecht came to Gateway in 2003 and began in his current role in 2006. During his tenure, the college has grown its national standing as an innovative college for student success, learning strategies and workforce development, according to a press release.

"It has been an honor to serve the students, faculty and staff alongside the greater Gateway community," Albrecht said. "I leave with gratitude to all those who have enriched my life's work and great confidence that, together, we have positioned Gateway for continued success."

Albrecht also emailed the student-body regarding his decision.

"As the president and CEO for the last 16 years, I have witnessed the remarkable success of Gateway students and graduates," he said. "I have often visited classrooms, labs and workplace settings to see firsthand the commitment you are making to your life's work.

"To say I am proud is not enough. I have been honored and deeply grateful for your trust in our college. ... While I will be leaving the college, you will never leave my hearts," he said. "I will always be grateful for my time learning from you, our students and alumni."

Albrecht joined Gateway as associate vice president for advanced technology in 2003, when he led corporate partnerships and advanced technology strategies. In 2005, he was promoted to chief academic and operating officer, and the following year, he took over as president and CEO.

While at Gateway, Albrecht was selected for the National Coalition of Certification Centers Founder's Award and the Wisconsin Association for Career and Technical Education Lifetime Achievement Award.

Prior to coming to Gateway, Albrecht was a teacher and coach in the Cornell and Kewaunee school districts. He began his administrative career in 1987 as a consultant for technology education with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and eventually served as a division administrator, when he led career and technical education for the state.

During his time with the DPI, he was named national director of the year by Washington-based Jobs for the Future and distinguished educator by the International Technology Education Association.

Efforts lauded

Gateway Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Pierce and Zaida Hernandez-Irisson, a trustee and alum, both offered their praise to Albrecht.

"Dr. Albrecht has been an inspirational leader for our entire community, as well as the Wisconsin Technical College System," said Pierce, a former superintendent at Central High School in Paddock Lake. "Bryan's vision and commitment to student success has transformed Gateway into a national model for technical education."

Hernandez-Irisson, a Racine resident and sales engineering manager at Generac Power Systems, echoed those sentiments.

"Bryan always puts students first and has been a champion for creating affordable and equitable pathways for all students," she said.

Albrecht led a number of initiatives, including a recent approval by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents that granted Gateway the ability to offer associate of arts and science degrees. His work in higher education and workforce training has been recognized locally, regionally and nationally, the college reported.

Key accomplishments

Under Albrecht's tenure Gateway saw:

The opening and later the expansion and remodeling of the SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant, which now includes nationally recognized advanced manufacturing, cyber security and robotics training.

Construction of the HERO Center for public safety training and other Burlington campus facilities.

Transformation of the Horizon Center near Kenosha Regional Airport from aviation mechanics to automotive mechanics and the later addition of the police driving course.

A major renovation of the nursing building at the Racine campus, which is continuing.

Construction of the Inspire Center at the Kenosha campus, which houses a cutting-edge human patient simulation lab for Allied Health program students.

Development of the boot camp model of training (intense, short-term training) which has been replicated across the nation.

Development of the Promise program, which fills the financial gap between financial aid and cost of tuition for many students.

Development of strategic training partnerships with a number of area businesses and large corporations, benefiting students and business.

Helping to net millions of dollars contributed by area corporations to the college to help fund student costs to go college and receive a life-changing degree, or receive short-term training to a job

Often being called to provide expert testimony on education and workforce training at the state and national level (White House, Congressional committees, National Science Foundation, to name a few).

Seeing the college receive recognition as a model college by the U.S. Department of Labor.

This is a developing story. Additional coverage is planned.

