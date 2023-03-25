Microsoft’s Chat GPT, Google’s Bard and other artificial intelligence tools have the potential to bring sweeping changes in the years ahead — including college campuses.

At Gateway Technical College, officials said they are trying to get ahead of the emerging trend.

In a big picture report, “Onward and Upward,” Ritu Raju, Gateway’s newly installed president and CEO, discussed the college’s ongoing adaptation and navigation of technology in its many forms with members of the decision-making District Board, which held its monthly meeting Thursday.

In her presentation, Raju shared an anecdote of an exercise she had last month involving the creation of a Valentine’s Day card, using Chat GPT tools to create the message. Users had the option of customizing a message, using a variety of tones — from sincerity to snarky.

“It was hilarious, but it also was a little scary,” Raju said of AI tools and their implications. “Universities are having these conversations now: What happens if students write their papers using Chat GPT?”

Raju said she and other leaders within the college are working to wrap their arms around the emerging technology and learn how it can be harnessed to Gateway’s benefit.

“Please know there are a lot of benefits from infusing artificial intelligence into teaching and learning,” Raju said. “We are working on something, but we’re not ready to talk about it. I hope to be able to present it soon.”

“It is important for us to stay up-to-date with the current trends,” she said “We spend a considerable amount of time reading and knowing what is happening.”

Raju said she recently received an invitation from Google to try its Bard IT tool and took the technology giant up on the offer.

“I’m definitely going to do it because it gives me a chance to try, first-hand, this technology,” Raju said.

Ram Bhatia, a trustee on the Gateway District Board, said he believed it would be prudent to learn about the various AI tools.

“I would encourage everyone who already hasn’t to read as much as possible because it’s coming,” Bhatia said.

For all of the concerns raised about AI software and its potential implications on society, Raju in her presentation aimed to present a hopeful message.

“If you look back, there has been technology that disrupts,” Raju said. “Our goal is to take the good parts of that disruption.”

In addition to AI tools, Raju touched on the role technology plays in meeting students’ different needs — particularly since the onset of COVID-19 three years ago.

Today, Raju said about one-third of Gateway students desire to have classes in person, one-third prefer fully virtual and the remaining one-third are interested in a hybrid between the two. In some instances, she said students’ responses are reflective of their current life circumstances.

“We’re in a very different landscape today,” Raju said. “If we do things as we did in the past, we may not get the same results.”

Raju said she and other Gateway staffers are continuing their big picture examination of the college and formulating possible tweaks to the future of college instruction.

“We’ll take the things that we’ve been doing, and the strengths that we have and take a step back and look at them through our current lens and make adjustments so that they are effective,” Raju said.