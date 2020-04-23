Gateway provides options to help students gain access to college during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gateway Technical College has enacted two measures to help students more easily enroll at the college, an important step to help students access an education in spite of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on their lives.

One measure was set in place as a result of the pandemic in an effort to help potential students, while the other was put into place just before the outbreak — but will also help students more easily begin their education.

Because of COVID-19, Gateway will accept unofficial transcripts to conditionally admit students to the college. Many high schools are closed at this point and aren’t producing official transcripts, so Gateway will take an unofficial transcript for students to be able support them during this time and help through the admission process. Those students can then obtain the official transcript when that becomes available in the future.