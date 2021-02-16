 Skip to main content
Gateway Racine and Kenosha campuses closed until 5 p.m.; Burlington, Elkhorn opening at 10 a.m.
Due to snowy road conditions throughout the district, Gateway Technical College has closed its Racine Campus, Kenosha Campus, SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant and the Horizon Center for Transportation Technology in Kenosha for daytime classes and services. These campuses and centers will reopen at 5 p.m. today for evening classes and services.

The Elkhorn Campus, HERO Center in Burlington and Burlington Center will open at 10 a.m. as previously announced.

