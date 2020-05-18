Gateway recognizes Zacharias with alumni honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roger Zacharias has been named as the Gateway Technical College 2020 Distinguished Alumni.

Zacharias, of Kenosha, graduated Gateway in 1990 as a carpentry apprentice and currently serves as business representative for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters. He has served as a Gateway Technical College Trustee since 2004 and was the board chairman in 2007-08 and 2010-12.

One of Zacharias’ nominators said: “I know of no finer example of someone who exemplifies and supports the mission and vision of Gateway Technical College through his actions. Roger models the values of Gateway through his work and through his volunteer activities. He is an inspiration for future alumni.”

Zacharias was a superintendent of a Racine-based company prior to serving as business representative, and has been a member of the Kenosha Union Board since 2004.

