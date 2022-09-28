Gateway’s Technical College's next president to be named in October; Albrecht reflects on his tenure

The search for Gateway Technical College’s next leader is in its final stages, and an official announcement is anticipated in mid-October.

After a series of steps, including work from a search firm, the pool of candidates has been narrowed to four and community forums with each of the candidates have been taking place this month.

In January, current Gateway President and CEO Bryan Albrecht announced he would retire this fall. Albrecht has been at the helm of Gateway’s leadership team for the past 16 years.

The finalists for Gateway’s next president include Aliesha Crowe, vice president of academic affairs with Northwood Technical College in Rice Lake; Bradley Piazza, vice president of academic affairs with Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee; Ritu Raju, vice president of academic affairs at Tarrant County College’s Northeast Campus in Hurst, Texas; and Kathryn Rogalski, vice president of learning at Northeast Technical College in Green Bay.

Raju and Piazza were interviewed Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, respectively. This week, forums were held for Rogalski on Tuesday, and Crowe i s scheduled for a forum on Thursday.

Next steps set

Gateway Board Trustee R. Scott Pierce is chairing an ad-hoc Presidential SearchScommittee. At the regular monthly District Board meeting on Sept. 22, Pierce outlined the group’s next steps after the community forums wrap.

“We’ll get a summary of feedback from the committee, we’ll review that feedback … and will use that to help determine which candidates we want to bring forward for the final interviews on (Oct. 12),” he said.

The full District Board will review information on each of the four candidates at that special meeting and will subsequently provide an employment offer to a chosen candidate.

Plans call for officially announcing Albrecht’s successor, once the contract terms have been finalized, at the next regular District Board meeting to be held Oct. 20.

During the discussion of next steps, Pierce also spoke of a series of onboarding steps aimed at providing as seamless a process in the leadership transition as possible. Albrecht could be a part of the process, in a limited role, as will the District Board and other Gateway staffers.

“We’re making a big investment in them, and they’re making a big investment in us,” Pierce said of the importance of having a clear onboarding process for the next president. “We want to make sure that when they come here they’re successful. A major part of that is making sure we have a process of helping them in that transition.”

Albrecht offers parting comments

While Albrecht will be present at the next regular District Board meeting, the Sept. 22 session essentially marked the end of his regular participation as president. He made comments about his more than decade-and-a-half in leadership at Gateway.

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do together, and I’m proud of the legacy our entire team, collectively, will leave here at Gateway,” Albrecht said.

Pointing to rebounding enrollment figures, launching new curricular programs and ever-evolving relationships with new businesses, Albrecht said he believes he is leaving Gateway at a high point in the college’s history.

“Our job was to just turn the page, and that page has been turned now,” he said. “The next chapter will be written even more eloquently than we’ve been able to do because we’ve got great community spirit to keep this college strong.”