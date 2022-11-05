Gateway seeking nominations for Dr. King Humanitarian Award

Gateway Technical College is taking nominations for its 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, an annual college effort to honor individuals and groups who work to support the community and exemplify Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s values.
The deadline for submitting nominations is Dec. 9. Go to gtc.edu/humanitarian-award to find the submission form.
Honorees will be recognized for exemplifying the principles of Dr. King and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom and peace at Gateway Technical College’s 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration program at noon Jan. 16.
Individuals may nominate a living resident or organization of Kenosha County, Racine County or Walworth County who instills pride within the community and inspires others.
The award may go to students, adults and organizations distinguished for humanitarian contributions to society in their school, business or profession, as well as dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic life’s work. The 2022 honorees were Corey Prince and Open Wings Learning Community.
For more information, contact Marshlli Hamilton at hamiltonm@gtc.edu, or Sarah Marbes at marbess@gtc.edu.
5 films to watch for MLK Day
‘13th,’ 2016
Want to feel a tad uncomfortable? Want to explore how some “rights” can be used as a way to disenfranchise people? Watch Ava DuVernay’s documentary "13th" about our prison system and the 13th Amendment.
‘I am Not Your Negro,’ 2016
Based on an unfinished manuscript from writer and activist James Baldwin, the documentary "I am Not Your Negro" offers us the voices of the people who fought for civil rights and paid dearly in the effort to stand for others.
‘In the Heat of the Night,’ 1967
A must-watch. "In the Heat of the Night" was not played in many theaters throughout the South. Why? Because Sidney Poitier’s Virgil Tibbs raised his voice to the Sparta police chief played by Rod Steiger. An incredible score from Quincy Jones, as well as strong supporting performances from Warren Oates and Lee Grant.
‘Brother John,’ 1971
Sidney Poitier, arguably American cinema’s most-influential Black actor, died Jan. 6 at 94. Even after his death, "Brother John" is Poitier’s most-overlooked film. The story of John Kane returning to his little hometown in rural Alabama is a tale of pain, suppressed rage and a fate all of us may face because of our inhumanity to one another. Poitier’s pivotal scene with co-star Will Geer is one of the best in all of cinema.
‘MLK/FBI,’ 2020
Everyone claims the cuddly, generic legacy of MLK these days, but there was a time when powerful forces in this country believed he was a dangerous radical. Others claimed he was under “Soviet influence.”
The documentary "MLK/FBI" captures an overlooked, important part of history.