Gateway seeks nominations for MLK humanitarian honor

Gateway Technical College is taking nominations for its 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, an annual effort of the college to honor those individuals and groups who work to support the community and exemplify Dr. King’s values.
The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 30. The form can be found online at: bit.ly/GatewayDrKing2022.
Honorees are scheduled to be recognized at Gateway’s 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program at noon Jan. 17 for exemplifying the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom and peace.
Individuals can nominate a living resident or an organization from Kenosha County, Racine County or Walworth County who or that instills pride within the community and inspires others.
The award will go to students, adults and organizations distinguished for humanitarian contributions to society in his or her school, business or profession, as well as for dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic life’s work.
For more information, contact Jacqueline Morris, 262-564-3032 or morrisj@gtc.edu.
