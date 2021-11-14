 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Gateway seeks nominations for MLK humanitarian honor

  • Comments

Gateway Technical College is taking nominations for its 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, an annual effort of the college to honor those individuals and groups who work to support the community and exemplify Dr. King’s values.

Martin Luther King Jr

King

The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 30. The form can be found online at: bit.ly/GatewayDrKing2022.

Read eight powerful Martin Luther King Jr. quotes on the federal holiday that marks his birthday.

Honorees are scheduled to be recognized at Gateway’s 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program at noon Jan. 17 for exemplifying the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom and peace.

Individuals can nominate a living resident or an organization from Kenosha County, Racine County or Walworth County who or that instills pride within the community and inspires others.

The award will go to students, adults and organizations distinguished for humanitarian contributions to society in his or her school, business or profession, as well as for dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic life’s work.

For more information, contact Jacqueline Morris, 262-564-3032 or morrisj@gtc.edu.

January 15, 1929 , Martin Luther King Jr. is born in Atlanta, Georgia...
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Inside the West Riverside power plant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert