Gateway sets workshops for Promise, Promise 2 Finish programs

Gateway Technical College will host workshops to guide interested students through the Promise or Promise 2 Finish application process.

Workshops will take place in February and March on all three Gateway campuses: Kenosha, Racine and Elkhorn.

These programs aim to fill the gap between financial aid and the cost of tuition and fees. To find out more about both programs, go to www.gtc.edu/promise.

Students and parents can ask questions at the workshops and find out more about the two programs as well as receive guidance on how to fill out a financial aid application and admission documents.

Promise program

To apply for the Promise program, students must be current high school seniors.

Students in the program receive financial assistance, but also one-on-one support from the college to help them succeed in their studies and enter their career.

Deadline to apply for the program is May 1.

Promise 2 Finish program