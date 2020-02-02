Gateway sets workshops for Promise, Promise 2 Finish programs

Gateway Technical College will host workshops to guide interested students through the Promise or Promise 2 Finish application process.
Workshops will take place in February and March on all three Gateway campuses: Kenosha, Racine and Elkhorn.
These programs aim to fill the gap between financial aid and the cost of tuition and fees. To find out more about both programs, go to www.gtc.edu/promise.
Students and parents can ask questions at the workshops and find out more about the two programs as well as receive guidance on how to fill out a financial aid application and admission documents.
Promise program
To apply for the Promise program, students must be current high school seniors.
Students in the program receive financial assistance, but also one-on-one support from the college to help them succeed in their studies and enter their career.
Deadline to apply for the program is May 1.
Promise 2 Finish program
To apply for the Promise 2 Finish program, students must be at least 24, earned at least 12 credits and been out of college for at least two years without having earned an associate degree or bachelor’s degree.
The application period is open now, and the first 110 who qualify and have all paperwork submitted and approved will enter the program. They will receive similar benefits as the Promise program.
Workshops
Elkhorn campus, 400 Highway H:
Feb. 5, 5 to 7 p.m.:
Promise students: South Building, Room S241
Promise 2 Finish students: North Building, Room S242
March 12, 5 to 7 p.m.:
Promise students: North Building, Room N213
Promise 2 Finish students: North Building, Room S237
March 31, 5 to 7 p.m.:
Promise students: North Building, Room N210
Promise 2 Finish students: North Building, Room S114
Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.
Feb. 12, 5 to 7 p.m.:
Promise students: Academic Building, Room A114
Promise 2 Finish students: Science Building, Room S147
March 10, 5 to 7 p.m.:
Promise students: Academic Building, Room A210
Promise 2 Finish students: Science Building, Room S145
March 31, 3 to 5 p.m.:
Promise students: Academic Building, Room A114
Promise 2 Finish students: Science Building, Room S147
Racine campus, 1001 S. Main St.
Feb. 19, 5 to 7 p.m.
Promise students: Racine Building, Room R113
Promise 2 Finish students: Lake Building, Room L102
March 3, 5 to 7 p.m.:
Promise students: Racine Building, Quad Rooms
Promise 2 Finish students: Lake Building, Room L229
March 14, 9 to 11 a.m.:
Promise students: Racine Building, First Floor
Promise 2 Finish students: Racine Building, Room R113
An RSVP is encouraged at 800-247-7122, or newstudentspecialists@gtc.edu.