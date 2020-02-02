Gateway sets workshops for Promise, Promise 2 Finish programs
View Comments

Gateway sets workshops for Promise, Promise 2 Finish programs

{{featured_button_text}}
gateway logo new (300 dpi)

Gateway Technical College will host workshops to guide interested students through the Promise or Promise 2 Finish application process.

Workshops will take place in February and March on all three Gateway campuses: Kenosha, Racine and Elkhorn.

These programs aim to fill the gap between financial aid and the cost of tuition and fees. To find out more about both programs, go to www.gtc.edu/promise.

Students and parents can ask questions at the workshops and find out more about the two programs as well as receive guidance on how to fill out a financial aid application and admission documents.

Promise program

To apply for the Promise program, students must be current high school seniors.

Students in the program receive financial assistance, but also one-on-one support from the college to help them succeed in their studies and enter their career.

Deadline to apply for the program is May 1.

Promise 2 Finish program

To apply for the Promise 2 Finish program, students must be at least 24, earned at least 12 credits and been out of college for at least two years without having earned an associate degree or bachelor’s degree.

The application period is open now, and the first 110 who qualify and have all paperwork submitted and approved will enter the program. They will receive similar benefits as the Promise program.

Workshops

Elkhorn campus, 400 Highway H:

Feb. 5, 5 to 7 p.m.:

Promise students: South Building, Room S241

Promise 2 Finish students: North Building, Room S242

March 12, 5 to 7 p.m.:

Promise students: North Building, Room N213

Promise 2 Finish students: North Building, Room S237

March 31, 5 to 7 p.m.:

Promise students: North Building, Room N210

Promise 2 Finish students: North Building, Room S114

Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Feb. 12, 5 to 7 p.m.:

Promise students: Academic Building, Room A114

Promise 2 Finish students: Science Building, Room S147

March 10, 5 to 7 p.m.:

Promise students: Academic Building, Room A210

Promise 2 Finish students: Science Building, Room S145

March 31, 3 to 5 p.m.:

Promise students: Academic Building, Room A114

Promise 2 Finish students: Science Building, Room S147

Racine campus, 1001 S. Main St.

Feb. 19, 5 to 7 p.m.

Promise students: Racine Building, Room R113

Promise 2 Finish students: Lake Building, Room L102

March 3, 5 to 7 p.m.:

Promise students: Racine Building, Quad Rooms

Promise 2 Finish students: Lake Building, Room L229

March 14, 9 to 11 a.m.:

Promise students: Racine Building, First Floor

Promise 2 Finish students: Racine Building, Room R113

An RSVP is encouraged at 800-247-7122, or newstudentspecialists@gtc.edu.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics