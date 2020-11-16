Gateway Technical College awarded $2.2 million grant

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Gateway Technical College a five-year, $2.25 million Title III grant to strengthen the college’s efforts in advising, work-based learning programs and other student support areas.

GTC won the Strengthening Institutions Program Title III grant through an application process that had it presenting a plan for how it would strengthen its student support services programs to enhance learning. The grant is to be used over a five-year period with the college implementing programs to improve its internal support infrastructure to benefit students.

John Thibodeau, assistant provost and vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success, said the grant is devoted to infrastructure advancement and helps the college increase its capacity to deliver more programs and support to students. It will be phased in with GTC receiving $450,000 for each of the five years.

“This is an outstanding grant and the competitive nature of it speaks to Gateway’s reputation,” he said.

Thibodeau said the focus is to build upon student retention. “It helps them stay in school, feel more connected to the college, help them understand what it means to be a college student and ultimately help the graduation rate.”

