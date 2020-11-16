Gateway Technical College awarded $2.2 million grant

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Gateway Technical College a five-year, $2.25 million Title III grant to strengthen the college’s efforts in advising, work-based learning programs and other student support areas.
GTC won the Strengthening Institutions Program Title III grant through an application process that had it presenting a plan for how it would strengthen its student support services programs to enhance learning. The grant is to be used over a five-year period with the college implementing programs to improve its internal support infrastructure to benefit students.
John Thibodeau, assistant provost and vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success, said the grant is devoted to infrastructure advancement and helps the college increase its capacity to deliver more programs and support to students. It will be phased in with GTC receiving $450,000 for each of the five years.
“This is an outstanding grant and the competitive nature of it speaks to Gateway’s reputation,” he said.
Thibodeau said the focus is to build upon student retention. “It helps them stay in school, feel more connected to the college, help them understand what it means to be a college student and ultimately help the graduation rate.”
It will especially address low retention and graduation rates among students of color and underrepresented student groups.
Thibodeau said, under the plan, GTC will work closely with employers to provide students with more job access and understand how to plan their careers. Expanding work-based learning programs such as internships and job shadowing, mentoring and increasing student peer advocacy would help students benefit more quickly.
The grant also provides for some technical tools including expanded advisement software, ab expanded student data system and early alert software that informs when students are in academic trouble.
Under the GTC plan, all new students will be required to take a one-credit student success class that help them learn how to study and improve their academic performance.
Thibodeau said the classes, which will count toward graduation, started during the summer. The student success program will be “scaled up” with more teachers.
The Title III grant is the second recognition the DOE has bestowed upon GTC within the past 30 days. It recently selected the college to showcase a comprehensive program of how it prepared to resune operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Hawk Return Plan for Resuming In-Person College Operations is to be shown to higher learning institutions across the country.
