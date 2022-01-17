Gateway Technical College cancels Dr. King Day event today due to illness

Gateway Technical College's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration scheduled for noon today has been canceled due to illness.

College leaders are looking into the possibility of holding a similar event as part of the college’s Black History Month activities in February.

Gateway officials encouraged people to honor and celebrate the work and life of Dr. King today as the nation, and world, remembers him on the anniversary of his birthday.

